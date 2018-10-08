Cameron Monaghan Officially Exiting ‘Shameless’

Another series regular is making their exit from Shameless in Season 9. After star Emmy Rossum announced her departure earlier this year, Cameron Monaghan, who plays Ian Gallagher on the series, revealed that he is also leaving.

Monaghan, who is also well known for his role as twin brothers Jerome and Jeremiah Valeska on Gotham, posted an emotional letter to the Shameless fans on his Instagram account Monday afternoon, thanking them for their support and bidding goodbye to his character.

“I have been a series regular on this show for roughly ten years,” Monaghan wrote in the post. “I was the tender age of fifteen when we shot the pilot, and I came of age in so many ways, both legally and personally. I was very lucky to mature and grow with this show. Experiencing so many firsts, maturing as an actor, a professional, and a human. In the process gaining friends, family, and the best co-workers a very lucky actor could ask for, and for this I can be nothing but gracious.

“All good things come to an end. An old cliche, but one that rings true with a sincerity and clarity especially in moments like these. Everything ends.

“The next episode will be my last. I have known since last year, but I didn’t want to give it away too early as I wanted this season to be a surprise for the audience, allowing them to experience Ian’s unsure journey with his character. This role has been a joy to inhabit, a wild and special ride, and I’d like to thank #Shameless as well as you, the viewers, for being there with him. Goodbye, Ian Clayton Gallagher. We’ll meet again?”

So, according to the post, Monaghan will be making his Shameless exit in this Sunday’s episode, “Face It, You’re Gorgeous.” The ending of his message made it seem as though the door for a return was potentially still open, but more will be revealed once the episode airs.

While he may be leaving Shameless, Monaghan will once again appear on Gotham for its fifth and final season in early 2019.

New episodes of Shameless air on Sunday nights on Showtime.