‘Shameless’ Season 9 Premiere Date Revealed

The dysfunctional Gallagher family is coming back to Showtime this fall, the network announcing the official premiere date for Shameless season 9 and unveiling the official trailer for the new season.

On Thursday, Shameless fans got their first Gallagher family update when Showtime dropped the official trailer for the series’ ninth season, which is set to premiere on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. ET.

In the two-minute long trailer, offering a first glimpse of the shenanigans the Gallagher’s will find themselves in, Frank is continuing to prove that he is not winning any Father of the Year award, Fiona goes “all Fiona,” Kev and V attempt to make the bar less “rape-y,” Carl has difficulty getting rid of his clingy wife Kassidy, and Ian becomes “the gay Che.”

According to Showtime, season 9 will find the Gallaghers taking matters into their own hands when political fervor hits the South Side. Frank, seeing financial opportunity in campaigning, decides to “give voice to the underrepresented South Side working man.” Fiona attempts to build on her success with her apartment building and takes an expensive gamble hoping to “catapult into the upper echelon.”

Meanwhile, “Lip distracts himself from the challenges of sobriety by taking in Eddie’s niece, Xan. Ian faces the consequences of his crimes as the Gay Jesus movement takes a destructive turn. Debbie fights for equal pay and combats harassment, and her efforts lead her to an unexpected realization. Carl sets his sights on West Point and prepares himself for cadet life. Liam must develop a new skillset to survive outside of his cushy private school walls. Kevin and V juggle the demands of raising the twins with running the Alibi as they attempt to transform the bar into a socially conscious business.”

The series, currently in production in Los Angeles, will hit its 100th episode during season 9, making sure that it holds the ranks of Showtime’s longest running series to date. It was picked up for a ninth season just three days after its season 8 premiere, which garnered rave reviews and impressive numbers, drawing in 1.86 million live viewers and marking the series’ second-highest-rated premiere.

Created by Paul Abbott, Shameless is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Season 9 will see the return of original cast members Emmy Rossum, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, and Cameron Monaghan.

Shameless season 9 premieres Sunday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.