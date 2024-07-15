Top 10 Shark Week 2024 Specials to Stream on Max

To the disappointment of countless audiences, another Shark Week on Discovery Channel has come and gone. One of the biggest joys of the whole week is that, no matter what time you tune into the network, you can catch a thrilling expedition focusing on the fascinating fish, often learning interesting new details about a species you might not be familiar with. In addition to the round-the-clock programming, Discovery also unleashes entirely new specials that push the boundaries of research, regularly uncovering new insights into ancient species that can then be incorporated into new specials for next year’s event.

With Discovery understandably using thrilling titles for new specials, it can be difficult to decide which new specials to sink your teeth into. Whether you don’t know what fish is the focus of each episode, what the major takeaways are, or the methods used to highlight the fish, we’re here to help you figure out which of 2024’s Shark Week specials are most worth revisiting, all of which are streaming on Max.

Scroll down to see our picks for the best Shark Week specials this year, listed in chronological order of their premiere date!

Belly of the Beast: Bigger and Bloodier

Discovery’s Belly of the Beast: Bigger and Bloodier

Belly of the Beast: Bigger and Bloodier is described, “One of last year’s most popular Shark Week shows returns. Marine biologist Dr. Austin Gallagher, marine scientist Liv Dixon, and legendary cameraman Kina Scollay travel to a new location and head back into the belly of a 29-foot whale decoy with new shark attractant features to create the biggest feeding frenzy ever with 18-foot ‘Breeder’ sharks in New Zealand.”

It’s easy to see why this special kicked off this year’s Shark Week, as it offered audiences one of the biggest spectacles of the whole week. Getting to see just how close the researchers are to the massive great whites will have you on edge throughout the entire run time, while also marveling at just how powerful the sharks are and how their only concern is getting a bite of the whale decoy.

Makozilla

Discovery Channel’s Makozilla

Makozilla is described, “A wave of savage assaults against the sea lion population off California’s coast has sparked fears of a monstrous predator dubbed ‘Mako-Zilla.’ Recent discoveries, including a 600-pound mauled sea lion with massive gashes, hint that a 16-foot-long predator could be responsible. A team of shark experts, including bite specialist Jeff Harris and Dr. Craig O’Connell, embark on a mission to unveil the identity of the colossal predator haunting the coast.”

The great white shark is understandably a fixture of any shark celebration, though another shark that is as beloved as it is deadly is the mako shark. Witnessing not only how strong, but also how fast, these mako sharks are will leave you in awe, while also potentially making you a bit more apprehensive about diving into the water.

Shark Frenzy: Mating Games

Discovery Channel’s Shark Frenzy: Mating Games

Shark Frenzy: Mating Games is described, “Dr. Craig O’Connell explores the love lives of Oceanic White Tips & Tiger Sharks, suggesting that feeding frenzies spark romance vital for species survival. Armed with advanced gear, he orchestrates feeding events to uncover the mating link, which is crucial for species protection.”

Witnessing a feeding frenzy during Shark Week isn’t the event’s first foray into intense feeding behavior for the fish, yet by highlighting the possible connection between not just sustenance, but also reproduction, audiences will reevaluate how these events are integral to the fish in all-new ways. Additionally, one of the research tools use for collecting samples involves intricately placed whiffle balls, highlighting how shark researchers take unconventional approaches to capturing unique data.

Great White Serial Killer: Sea of Blood

Discovery Channel’s Great White Serial Killer: Sea of Blood

Great White Serial Killer: Sea of Blood is described, “After two fatal Great White shark attacks occurred off a small Mexican fishing village — including one in which a victim was decapitated — shark attack survivor Paul De Gelder joins shark investigator Brandon McMillan and local biologist Gador Mutaner to launch a plan to ID the killers and keep the villagers in the Sea of Cortez safe.”

The title of Sea of Blood is arguably the most sensational of any Shark Week special this year, though it’s also the special that has the most emotional moments. Featuring interviews with the families who suffered losses due to shark incidents, viewers see the human toll of the dangers of such encounters, while also showcasing the dangers of vilifying the fish in the aftermath of tragedies. Luckily, the goal of the program is also to help the communities most impacted by the overlap of humans entering a shark’s world, hopefully benefiting both species.

Deadliest Bite

Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Bite

Deadliest Bite is described, “Using cutting-edge technology, Dr. Tristan Guttridge, Annie Guttridge, Paul De Gelder, and Skye Minnis unveil the secrets of Bull, Tiger, Hammerhead, Great White, and rare shark species’ jaw mechanics and delve deep into how these sharks’ jaws and teeth deliver lethal attacks.”

The special might be called Deadliest Bite, but it could also be titled “Shark Week All-Stars,” as it features the favorite shark species of countless audiences. Much like any all-star competition, Deadliest Bite also breaks down scientific ideas into more entertaining stats, so while the competition skews more towards entertainment, there’s also exciting information delivered in a family-friendly experience.

Expedition Unknown: Sharks vs. Nazis in Paradise

Discovery Channel’s Expedition Unknown: Sharks vs. Nazis in Paradise

Expedition Unknown: Sharks vs. Nazis in Paradise is described, “Global adventurer Josh Gates and shark biologist Tristan Guttridge team up with nature’s deadliest predator to search for a lost wreck sunk by a Nazi U-Boat during World War II.”

Sounding more like a shark-themed Indiana Jones sequel, this entry of Expedition Unknown injects Gates’ humor and penchant for adventure into the week-long event that other specials are missing. Not only does this exploration break up the overall tone of the entire week, but we’re also given insight into an overlooked component of American history, while also offering unique ways in which sharks can not only be studied themselves, yet also be incorporated into other research projects.

Alien Sharks: Ghosts of Japan

Discovery Channel’s Alien Sharks: Ghosts of Japan

Alien Sharks: Ghosts of Japan is described, “Japan’s waters are home to the largest diversity of shark species on the planet, most of which take otherworldly forms. Wildlife biologist Forrest Galante, along with deep-sea marine scientist Christina de Silva and deep-water surveyors, track down and study these alien sharks in their mission to uncover whether the critically endangered Angel Shark remains in Japan’s waters. Along the way, Forrest will uncover 17 different and unique species and witness the births of little-known Velvet Dogfish sharks.”

Deadliest Bite might be considered the all-star block of shark programming, while Alien Sharks feels more like a celebration of the sharks’ special teams. As the title implies, we get to see the weird and wild types of shark that look nothing like their more famous cousins, which is an eye-opening experience for anyone who thinks they’ve seen it all when it comes to the fish.

Monster of Oz

Discovery Channel’s Monster of Oz

Monster of Oz is described, “In southwestern Australia, an unknown predator with a taste for Great White and Mako Sharks ignites fears of sea monsters in the abyss. Filmmakers Dave and Jennene Riggs join Dr. Tristan Guttridge and Rosie Moore in attempt to track down the killer.”

Sharks are known as apex predators, and for good reason, with Monster of Oz presenting the theory that either there is something else much more ferocious lurking in the deep or reminding viewers that sharks can even turn on each other. Regardless of the reveal of the special and what could be targeting sharks, the adventure ultimately reminds us of how little we know about what exists in the deepest parts of the ocean and the mysteries the deep contains.

Sharks of the Dead Zone

Discovery Channel’s Sharks of the Dead Zone

Sharks of the Dead Zone is described, “Significant marine pollution and algal bloom outbreaks are creating eerie dead zones in North America’s most biodiverse estuary. Dr. Tiara Moore, along with Dr. Craig O’Connell, explores whether Bull Sharks can persist in the Indian River Lagoon, a vital nursery, despite the oxygen-depleted waters. Her mission could unlock the secrets to shark survival in changing oceans.”

Much like how Expedition Unknown felt like a standout experience because of the host, Dr. Moore’s enthusiasm and excitement for sharks helps reflect just how excited audiences are to see these animals, making this whole special feel like a standout experience. The overall tone isn’t the only reason Dead Zone is worth checking out, but it highlights how, even as one of the planet’s most ancient species, sharks still find ways to thrive regardless of what challenges they must overcome, along with showcasing how the fish have suffered through so many major extinctions.

Sharktopia

Discovery Channel’s Sharktopia

Sharktopia is described, “In Indonesia’s Raja Ampat Islands, a team of researchers hunt for one of the region’s last living leopard sharks. But as they venture deeper into the unknown, the journey brings them face to face with some of the weirdest and wildest sharks on earth.”

To conclude the annual event, Sharktopia reflects the serene and peaceful implications of its title, delivering viewers gorgeous islands in the Indo-Pacific as researchers encounter one awe-inspiring species after another. Compared to the more violent encounters delivered in specials that aired earlier in the week, Sharktopia reminds audiences of how one of the biggest goals of Shark Week is to spread awareness of the fish in order to protect them.

