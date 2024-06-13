Shark Week 2024 Full Schedule Released by Discovery

One of the most beloved annual celebrations on TV is Discovery's Shark Week, which spends a full seven days devoted to the impressive creatures. This year's event will be hosted by John Cena and will bring with it a number of all-new deep dives (pun intended) into all corners of the ocean to deliver audiences the safest way to get up close and personal with the fish. In addition to Discovery delivering audiences fan-favorite specials, we'll also get follow-ups to some of these specials, which all continue to shed insight into sharks the way only Discovery can do.

"I usually do Shark Week from my couch -- with lots of snacks, but this year I'm beyond excited to host the week dedicated to the endlessly fascinating, action heroes of the Ocean," John Cena shared in a statement. "It's a wild week of shocking new footage, new discoveries, and lots and lots of teeth."

Per press release, "Thrilling encounters with apex predators, epic deep-sea expeditions, and weighty concerns about the poop from the fattest white sharks patrolling the waters are just a few of the extraordinary stories that will emerge during Discovery Channel's Shark Week, beginning Sunday, July 7th at 8 p.m. ET. Host John Cena will guide viewers through 21 hours of new programming and preview each night's top moments alongside interviews with fan-favorite shark experts."

"The highly anticipated annual week-long celebration of sharks will include the next chapter of the hit show Belly of the Beast, that offers a terrifying and fascinating real look at a Great White shark feeding frenzy; Monster Hammerheads: Species X, that follows a potential new hammerhead species; and Great White Serial Killer: Sea of Blood, that investigates a massive shark who decapitates its victim and terrorizes a local village."

Scroll down to see the complete schedule for this year's Shark Week, which kicks off on Discovery on Sunday, July 7th and will stream on Max.