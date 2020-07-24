Shark Week 2020 Full Schedule Released, Including Mike Tyson and Will Smith Specials

One of television's longest-running and most anticipated annual events, Shark Week, is kicking off on the Discovery Channel on August 9th and bringing with it a number of exciting specials. As is the tradition for the event, this year's festivities will feature not only a number of all-new specials crafted specifically for this year's event, but the entire week will be full of some of the most memorable specials focusing on the fascinating fish from the event's history. Of the new events, this year will see Will Smith, Shaq, Mike Tyson, and the stars of Workaholics dropping by for new specials.

Discovery Channel’s Shark Week continues to be the preeminent destination for shark programming and the network continues to work with nearly two dozen of the world’s most respected marine biologists and science institutions to bring brand-new, innovative shark research technology and compelling insight on some of the most unique shark species in the world. Shark Week 2020 will take viewers to Australia and South Africa to see how the global lockdown and reduced amount of human activity on the seas has given sharks the opportunity to reclaim the oceans. In addition, shark experts explore the waters of New Zealand trying to find a nearly 20-foot long, two-ton shark named Fred.

Scroll down to see what's on deck for this year's Shark Week, which kicks off on August 9th!