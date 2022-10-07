She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Breaks Down Jen's "Justified" Rage in Episode 8 Ending

Across eight episodes thus far, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been able to create its own meaningful stakes within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all while taking Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) on an unconventional origin story. The show has played with Jen's reluctance to be a superhero — and her normal day-to-day life as a high-profile lawyer and single woman — in some genuinely unexpected ways, all of which culminated in an emotional context in the show's newest episode. Spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Ribbit and Rip it", below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode ended with Jen and her family and friends attending a local gala, where Jen is set to be celebrated with a Female Lawyer of the Year award. During the award ceremony, Jen is publicly humiliated by the woman-hating members of the Intelligencia, who begin to broadcast her phone and even a sex tape of her and Josh (Trevor Salter) to the audience. Jen (understandably) gets more rageful as a result, and the threat of her Hulk powers quickly causes chaos and leads to Damage Control showing up. The final moment of the episode is Jen turning to the camera and breaking the fourth wall yet again, all while recognizing the flurry of emotions she's feeling.

In a recent interview with Marvel.com, the cast and crew of She-Hulk spoke about the arc that culminated in that moment, with Maslany arguing that Jen's response is "massively justified."

"Initially she's sort of confidently able to deal with [becoming She-Hulk] because she's spent her entire life being angry or afraid, so that transition into She-Hulk is effortless," Maslany explained. "It doesn't have a bunch of torture in it. It doesn't have a bunch of violence in it. It's clean because that's how she's learned to deal with her emotions."

"I always wanted to remind all of us that this moment where she is so angry is massively justified," Maslany continued. "It's only because of the outward perception of that anger and how it looks from the outside that it looks monstrous. Of course, she'd want to go after this guy who just publicly humiliated her. Of course."

Maslany also spoke to the emotion behind that storyline, and how it juxtaposed with the "highly comedic, goofy" moments of the show in a compelling way.

"To feel like you could have control over how people perceive you, I think that's true," Maslany continued. "Jen thinks that she can be in control of this thing that is ultimately way outside of her control. I just knew that we were weaving a story within highly comedic, goofy moments that was leading to something deeply intense and moving and political and all of it."

