She-Hulk: All the Footage Marvel Revealed That Hasn't Shown Up In the Disney+ Series So Far

We're nearing the end of the first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the ninth episode of the buzzworthy Disney+ series arriving later this week. Across the months of marketing and promotion that has been released for the Marvel Cinematic Universe-set show, we've gotten some first looks at footage that (in hindsight) was surprising within the context of the show itself. And now, with the finale on the horizon, there's the question of what we've already seen from that episode — and as a new fan-made compilation reveals, it's not very much. A video shared by KostisPat257 on the Marvel Studios subreddit shares a few seconds of footage that haven't yet factored into the show — a brief look at Emil Blonsky / Abomination (Tim Roth) in his monster form, Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) being hounded by paparazzi, and a shot of her on the steps of the Los Angeles courthouse.

Beyond this video, there's actually still a bit more footage we could see, including the initial shot of Jen in her She-Hulk costume and the "don't make me angry" scene from the very first teaser trailer released during last November's Disney+ Day. A behind-the-scenes sizzle reel from last month also hinted at a flashback sequence of Jen dancing the Gangam Style dance with her friends.

Given the note that Episode 8 of She-Hulk ended on, with Jen being publicly shamed by the Intelligencia, it will be interesting to see exactly how the finale takes shape.

"Initially she's sort of confidently able to deal with [becoming She-Hulk] because she's spent her entire life being angry or afraid, so that transition into She-Hulk is effortless," Maslany explained in a recent interview with Marvel.com. "It doesn't have a bunch of torture in it. It doesn't have a bunch of violence in it. It's clean because that's how she's learned to deal with her emotions."

"I always wanted to remind all of us that this moment where she is so angry is massively justified," Maslany continued. "It's only because of the outward perception of that anger and how it looks from the outside that it looks monstrous. Of course, she'd want to go after this guy who just publicly humiliated her. Of course."

