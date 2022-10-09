She-Hulk: New Season Finale Teaser Released by Marvel

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law's penultimate episode was a favorite among fans, and folks are eager to see how the season will wrap up now that Jennifer Walter/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) is being targeted by the Intelligencia. Many fans want the comedy series to get more seasons, and based on Marvel's use of "season finale" in a new promo, we're hopeful that this week won't be the last we see of She-Hulk.

"'Is next episode the finale?' Don't miss the season finale of Marvel Studios' #SheHulk: Attorney at Law, streaming Thursday on @DisneyPlus," Marvel wrote on Instagram. The new teaser promises an "unexpected, unmissable, unbelievable, unforgettable" final episode. You can check out the video in the post below:

Is Daredevil From She-Hulk the Same Daredevil From the Netflix?

The latest episode of She-Hulk, "Ribbit and Rip It," featured the long-awaited appearance by Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil. Currently, it's unclear if this version of Daredevil is the same from the Netflix series or another from the multiverse, but this episode of She-Hulk hints that it's the former. During the episode, Daredevil jokes about his powers not working the same, which could be due to what happened to him at the end of The Defenders series and the third season of Daredevil. This week, the official Marvel website pretty much confirmed that he's the same Matt we all know and love.

"While the character was teased earlier in the season, he's finally reintroduced to audiences in Episode 8 of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk," the official website wrote. "And he's very much the same Matt Murdock audiences have come to know and love over the years, once again played by Charlie Cox returning to the role."

Did She-Hulk Feature Wolverine Easter Eggs?

In the show's second episode, Jen is scrolling through the Internet and her screen shows an article in the margins titled, "Man fights with metal claws in bar brawl." In the latest episode, Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) is helping Jen get ready for a gala and she holds the makeup brushes in her hands like claws. It's no surprise to see the Marvel Cinematic Universe dropping Wolverine hints considering it was just announced that Hugh Jackman will be returning to the role in Deadpool 3.

The season finale of She-Hulk drops on Disney+ on October 13th.