She-Hulk: New Teaser Spotlights Show's Marvel Cameos

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been breaking the Internet over the past few week, as the legal comedy has added some unique spice to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thus far, the series has been chock-full of bonafide epic cameos, both from Marvel veterans and from the larger pop culture world. A new featurette released by Marvel on Friday celebrates those cameos in an epic way, particularly Episode 3's reveal of Megan Thee Stallion portraying herself and twerking alongside Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany).

✅ Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk

✅ Emil Blonsky

✅ Wong

✅ Megan Thee Stallion

"I am doing groundbreaking things," Megan says in the video. "Twerking in Marvel, and I like to think of myself as a version of Thanos."

The video also provides some brief looks at new footage from the remaining six episodes, including Maslany dancing behind-the-scenes with other members of the Abomaste wellness retreat, behind-the-scenes footage of Maslany in the She-Hulk costume, and what appears to be a flashback of Jen dancing the "Gangnam Style" dance with friends in a dorm or bedroom.

"I really want everyone to see it because it was the greatest day of my life. It was the greatest moment of my life, Maslany previously told The Hollywood Reporter of Megan Thee Stallion's cameo. "Especially in the mo-cap suit! There's no way I'm going to feel cool if I'm opposite the most beautiful cool person on the planet. There's just no way. So if I can look like a little kid dancing in pajamas, that's fine with me. As long as I get to dance with her, I'm happy."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

