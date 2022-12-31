She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Reveals Biggest Marvel Spoilers She Kept Secret

For a lot of Marvel fans, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was one of the biggest highlights of 2022. The Disney+ exclusive series followed the unconventional journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), a high-profile lawyer who becomes a gamma-inspired superhero. Across the show's nine-episode run, it was chock-full of shocking surprises — and a new video celebrates that. The video, which was shared by Marvel's official UK account, shows Maslany reminiscing about the biggest Marvel spoilers she had to keep a secret across the show's run.

Why is Marvel so secretive?

Over the years, the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise has become known for being incredibly precious with its plot details and spoilers, to the point where countless cast members have joked about the secrecy. Still, some reveals have accidentally come to light — to the chagrin of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

"The unfortunate truth is you don't, and therefore you need to make sure that the experience itself works, regardless of what has been spoiled or not," Feige explained during a press conference earlier this year. "We still do as good a job as we can and I think a lot of people are getting good at not spreading it. You know somebody steals something, don't spread it around because it just potentially lessens the experience, but in a lot of ways, No Way Home showed that it did not lessen the experience, so we will continue to do the best we can, but the most important thing is delivering the movie or the show that delivers regardless of what you know going in."

When will She-Hulk return to the MCU?

She-Hulk's next MCU appearance has not been confirmed, either in a second season of She-Hulk or in another project. As Maslany told ComicBook.com shortly after the show's first season wrapped, the ambiguity of where her character could go next is exciting to her.

"I mean, it's really the thing that drew me in the first place, which was — I did not expect this," Maslany explained in our interview. "I didn't expect this character. I didn't expect where she goes. I didn't expect these little weird moments that she gets to... So for me, it's really about being like surprised, you know? 'Cause she's so irreverent. So if I'm expecting or if I want a certain thing, likely the best option is to do the exact opposite."

