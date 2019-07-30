She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Catra Faces a New Foe in Exclusive Clip

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is headed back on the small screen this week, and we’ve got an exclusive new look at what to expect. Ahead of this week’s Season 3 premiere, DreamWorks Animation has provided ComicBook.com with a clip from the new season, which puts the spotlight on everyone’s favorite anti-hero, Catra (AJ Michalka).

The scene sees Catra and Scorpia (Lauren Ash) coming face to face with Tung Lashor, who leads one of the most powerful gangs in the realm. Given a name like “Tung Lashor”, Catra’s take on the whole meeting quickly takes a turn for the hilarious and action-packed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For diehard fans of the Masters of the Universe world, Tung’s arrival will probably be a pleasant surprise, as the classic villain and member of the Snake Men has appeared sporadically throughout the franchise’s canon. His appearance – no matter how brief – is just the latest example of She-Ra‘s unique approach to MoTU canon.

“There are plenty of [elements of Masters of the Universe] coming up.” series creator Noelle Stevenson told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “The show is only just getting started, so stay tuned. There are some things on the horizon.”

Season 3 will follow the latest chapter in the stories of Catra, She-Ra (Aimee Carrero), and more, and hopefully continue to strike an emotional chord with fans in the process.

“I mean it’s amazing,” Stevenson told us of the series’ reception. “It’s been amazing seeing the feedback and enthusiasm. I think that it’s been really nice especially to see people picking up what we set out to do and appreciating it and seeing that it was hitting in the way that we hoped it would. That’s very rewarding to see. Yeah, I mean I think we took a risk. We made some changes that were a little bit risky, and it was very validating to see people respond to that with positivity.”

What do you think of this She-Ra and the Princesses of Power clip? Are you excited to check out Season 3? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 3 of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power will be released on Netflix on August 2nd.