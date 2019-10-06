She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Gets Season 4 Release Date, New Posters

We’re officially less than a month away from more She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. In addition to a brand-new teaser trailer, She-Ra‘s panel at New York Comic Con officially unveiled that the show’s fourth season will be released on November 5th. Accompanying that news were two pieces of key art, which showcase Adora (Aimee Carrero), Catra (AJ Michalka), and those in their orbit.

The new episodes are expected to explore the fallout of Season 3’s finale, when an interdimensional portal allowed Horde Prime to arrive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There are plenty of [elements of Masters of the Universe] coming up.” series creator Noelle Stevenson told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “The show is only just getting started, so stay tuned. There are some things on the horizon.”

This updated take on She-Ra debuted a little over a year ago, and captured the hearts of many over the course of its multiple seasons.

“I mean it’s amazing,” Stevenson told us of the series’ reception. “It’s been amazing seeing the feedback and enthusiasm. I think that it’s been really nice especially to see people picking up what we set out to do and appreciating it and seeing that it was hitting in the way that we hoped it would. That’s very rewarding to see. Yeah, I mean I think we took a risk. We made some changes that were a little bit risky, and it was very validating to see people respond to that with positivity.”

“I hope this sets them up for the future seasons to get excited about […] some of the bigger revelations that are coming, some of the bigger character moments.” Stevenson continued. “[T]his is the next step in these characters journeys. There are so many amazing episodes coming up, and this is the next step in all of our character’s journeys. They’re all on their way figuring out who they are. And this episode is so full of these incredible little character moments, and I really hope that people appreciate those and grow to love the characters as much as we do.”

Are you excited for Season 4 of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, season 4 of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power will be released on Netflix on November 5th.