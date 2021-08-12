Sherlock Actress Una Stubbs Dies At 84

✖

Sherlock actress Una Stubbs has died at the age of 84. She played Mrs. Hudson in the BBC series and was a fixture on television for 50 years. Five decades ago, she got a big break with Til Death Do Us Part. She played Rita Rawlings in that sitcom and would star in a film with the same name in 1968. Turns in Call The Midwife, Worzel Gummidge, and The Worst Witch would follow. Younger audiences would be familiar with her work alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. BBC reports that her agent informed the network that she had taken ill a few months ago and passed away in Edinburgh with her family by her side.

We're all deeply saddened to learn that the magnificent Una Stubbs has passed away at the age of 84. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/NZz9aKwHDz — GOLD (@goldchannel) August 12, 2021

In a conversation with Women & Home back in 2016, the veteran actress described how she got into the wildly popular BBC show.

“When I was offered my role in Sherlock six years ago, I admit I thought I was just doing another pilot. In fact, my actor friends said to me, ‘Gosh, it's a very small part you know.’ I don't think any of us imagined what a success it would be back then,” Stubbs explained. “Now I get people telling me they love me in the streets! Fans even stay overnight in the bushes where we're filming, so they can give us bunches of flowers. My friends ask if that level of attention is difficult, but I tell them I think of it like a little village where people say hello to one another.”

“I’m sworn to secrecy about the plot of the new series, but one thing I can tell you is that my character has a lot more to do in it. The truth is though, I might have been acting for years, but I still always think I'm dreadful. There's this feeling as I get older that I should have learned everything by now, so I end up putting a lot of pressure on myself,” she admitted. “Maybe it's also the fact that I know my three sons are watching this show; I never encouraged them to watch anything I did when they were growing up, but they saw the first series of Sherlock and said, ‘Mum, this is fantastic!’”

Did you enjoy her work? What was your favorite show she starred in? Let us know in the comments!