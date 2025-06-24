Sherlock Season 5 Gets Disappointing Update From Creator

Sherlock creator Mark Gatiss has a disappointing update about the show’s future. While at the Italian Global Series Festival (via Deadline), Gatiss discussed why there hasn’t been a Sherlock Season 5 or a feature film continuation yet. Highlighting the difficulties of getting the band back together, he seemed to accept that it’s possible there won’t be any more Sherlock. Gatiss shared that he discussed a movie with stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that project never came to fruition (even though the actors liked the idea). Based on Gatiss’ comments, there isn’t anything Sherlock-related in the works.

“It’s important to acknowledge when a time is a time,” Gatiss said. “Sometimes, it is there and then it stops, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Going back is often very difficult.”

Sherlock was one of the breakout TV series of the 2010s, earning praise for its reimagining of the classic source material in a modern setting. The show ran for four seasons (the last one debuted in 2017), and there was also a special one-off episode that aired in 2016. Since Sherlock began, both Cumberbatch and Freeman have seen their stars in the industry rise, taking on high-profile jobs. Their availability has frequently been cited as the biggest hurdle any future seasons of Sherlock would have to overcome.

Though there hasn’t been any new Sherlock in nearly a decade, a hypothetical fifth season remains a notable talking point. Earlier this year, Cumberbatch addressed the possibility of returning to Sherlock, outlining his conditions for reprising the role. He would have to feel that the storytelling reaches a new level and improves upon what the creative team has already done with the property.

Many fans would probably enjoy seeing Sherlock continue. Cumberbatch and Freeman had excellent chemistry, breathing new life into the dynamic duo of Sherlock Holmes and John Watson. Even if it was just for one movie, watching the two play off each other again and solve another case would be a treat. However, if more Sherlock is made, it would be vital to ensure everything is perfectly ironed out with regard to the narrative. As Sherlock went on, reception became more mixed, and it would be a shame if the team reunited for another installment that underwhelmed after all this time. Any Sherlock revival would be greatly anticipated and it could spoil the show’s legacy if a fifth season didn’t live up to expectations.

As Gatiss says, sometimes it’s okay for things to just end. Reboots and revivals are a hot trend in the entertainment industry, finding ways to keep beloved IP fresh in the spotlight. But not everything needs to keep going on and on just because there’s a passionate fan base. Gatiss seems to accept that. Sherlock had its time in the limelight and then it ended, and overall, the series was a success. As much as the cast and crew would be interested in coming back for one more mystery, it’s arguably better to just let Sherlock be instead of forcing something that doesn’t fully work.