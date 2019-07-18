Netflix Cancels She’s Gotta Have It After Two Seasons

Another week, another early season cancellation over at Netflix. The streaming service made the call on Wednesday to cancel She’s Gotta Have It, the updated TV adaptation of Spike Lee‘s feature film of the same name, after just two seasons. These kind of choices aren’t new for Netflix, as many popular series have been axed after just a couple seasons.

However, like One Day at a Time, She’s Gotta Have It could have a second life on another service or network in the future. Lee, who created the series and owns the intellectual property, is reportedly shopping the show to other outlets, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It took a while for One Day at a Time to find a new home, given Netflix’s contract issues, but it eventually got another chance at Pop TV, home of the Emmy-nominated comedy Schitt’s Creek. She’s Gotta Have It will hope to find similar success.

“Spike Lee is one of the greatest filmmakers of all time and we’re thrilled he brought the series She’s Gotta Have It to Netflix. While this is our last season, we’re very proud that it will be on our service for years to come, and excited to be working with Spike on his upcoming Netflix film Da 5 Bloods,” Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement.

This cancellation shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given Netflix’s history of sending projects to the grave earlier than expected. However, it’s the timing of the decision that has people scratching their heads. The second season of She’s Gotta Have It was released on Netflix just two months prior to the announcement.

Friends From College, American Vandal, Between, and several other shows were cancelled after just two seasons, none of which found a second home elsewhere. The most critically acclaimed of the bunch, American Vandal, was being shopped following its cancellation, with rumors that it could end up on CBS All-Access, but nothing has come from that process yet.

Are you disappointed to see Netflix cancel She's Gotta Have It? Do you think it'll find a home on another streaming service or network?