10 Shows You Must Catch up on This Summer

Summertime is the perfect time to finally catch up on TV’s biggest hits.

Sure, you could go to the beach or hang out with people you haven’t seen in a while, but who wants to do all that? It’s hot, probably raining depending on what part of the country you are in, and who actually wants to be around people 24/7?!

There are more than 500 television series currently airing, and out of them there are shows currently dominating conversations in pop culture.

Stop saying you’ll get to the fake list of shows you got in your head, make some popcorn and start binging on these must-see series, so you can have something to talk about with the people you supposedly want to see this summer.

The Good Fight

The perfect follow-up to CBS’ hit series, The Good Wife, The Good Fight has two genius seasons elevating this CBS All Access-exclusive series to one of the top shows in the landscape right now.

With a super talented cast led by Christine Baranski, the show offers a near-perfect look into the current political and social landscape in America, while providing enough one-liners and gif content for years to come.

The first two seasons of The Good Fight are available to stream on CBS All Access. Season three is expected to premiere in early 2019.

Queer Eye

There’s a reboot or revival for every show right now, but if you need to watch one of them, pick Queer Eye. The reality series finds the Fab 5 driving across Georgia, changing in lives in more than just the outside.

An episode of the heartwarming Netflix hit series will leave you with a smile on your face, and maybe some new grooming or decorating tips.

Two seasons of Queer Eye are currently streaming on Netflix.

The Good Place

One of the smartest and funniest comedy series to come out of broadcast television in a really long time (although people really didn’t give Great News a chance), The Good Place is must-see TV.

With a cast led by Ted Danson and Kristen Bell, this series about what happens to us after we move on from this life has more twists and turns than your favorite network drama, but you get to laugh about it. Plus if you don’t know about THAT twist by now, get ready.

The first two seasons of The Good Place are available on the NBC app, with the first season streaming on Netflix. Season 3 premieres in September.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Star Rachel Brosnahan, and the series itself, took big awards at the Golden Globes this year in the comedy category so you know there’s something there.

Despite it being a period piece about a housewife who finds herself thriving with a new career in stand up comedy, it is incredibly relevant today. From Gilmore Girls creator Amy Scherman-Palladino, but with a lot more dirty comments thanks to its streaming home, this show will have you laughing, crying and begging for more episodes.

Season one of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is streaming on Amazon Prime. Season two is already in production.

Santa Clarita Diet

Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant play one of the best couples in television right now, in this show about a suburban family of realtors who have to deal with a dark world after they find out the mom (Barrymore) is a zombie.

The show may not be for the faint of heart, given the at-times graphic and gross eating scenes, but the show is written with a lot of heart and the special guest stars and cast performances make it worth the watch.

The first two seasons of Santa Clarita Diet are available to stream on Netflix.

Grey’s Anatomy

Yes, Grey’s has been on forever. Yes, you probably watched a lot of it but couldn’t deal with the deaths of fan-favorites or the ridiculousness of some of the storylines, but sleeping on the latest season of the ABC medical drama is a mistake.

After a couple of years of turning to somber storytelling and pretty dark twists and tragic turns, the 14th season of Grey’s Anatomy went back to its humorous, romantic-comedy self and changed for the better.

All 14 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy are available to stream on Netflix. Season 15 will premiere this fall on ABC.

Nailed It!

This reality competition series is not your typical food show. This incredible mess of a series hosted by comedian Nicole Byer finds amateur bakers attempting to recreate impressive cakes, to usually terrible but hilarious results.

Some of the submissions will make you laugh, others will make you cackle, and you might even be scarred for life. One thing’s for sure, you will be entertained.

The first two seasons of Nailed It! are streaming on Netflix.

Schitt’s Creek

When you see your friends tweeting about how this comedy series changed their lives, they’re not just being dramatic.

This comedy about a family of rich monsters who find themselves broke and having to move to a motel room in the small town they bought as a joke years in the past is one of the smartest, funniest comedies on TV right now.

With an amazing cast led by Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara, this sitcom will surprise you with how much it can make you laugh in one episode.

The first three seasons of the Canadian-produced comedy are available on Netflix, with season 4 expected to arrive later in 2018.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Don’t judge a show by its title, because while the show does include a Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, it is about so much more than that.

This CW musical comedy explores issues of mental health, fitting in, love and being brave enough to change your life when you’re unhappy, even if not for the best intentions.

The first three seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix. The fourth and final season of the series will premiere in October on The CW.

Killing Eve

One of the best shows to premiere in 2018, Killing Eve has it all, secret agents, murder, great accents and the occasional funny moment. Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer star in this cat-and-mouse drama about a woman attempting to capture a dangerous serial killer.

Watch the first episode and we dare you not to be hooked forever.

All episodes of Killing Eve are currently available to stream on demand, with Hulu set to have exclusive streaming rights starting later in 2018. Season 2 is expected to premiere in 2019.