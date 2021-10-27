SilverHawks Ultimates Wave 2 Figures Are Up for Pre-Order

Earlier this year, Super7 brought back action figures based on the ’80s cult classic animated series SilverHawks. They even gave the series the respect it deserves by adding the figures to their premium 7-inch scale Ultimates line. The collection pushed quite a few nostalgia buttons with collectors, so it’s no surprise that Super7 is back with a second wave.

The new SilverHawks Ultimates action figures include Bluegrass, Steelwill, Windhammer, Mon*Star without armor, and Mon*Star’s Transformation Chamber Throne. All of the figures come with interchangeable heads, hands, tons of fun accessories. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now priced at $44.99 to $54.99. The release date is set for October 2022 (you won’t be charged until they ship).

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you are unfamiliar, SilverHawks was an animated series from Rankin/Bass Productions that ran for 65 episodes starting in 1986. The series was designed to be a spaced-based version of their previous series ThunderCats, though its following was of the cult variety. If you were a fan at the time, you might recall the original toys from Kenner.

The first wave of Super7 SilverHawks Ultimates figures included Quicksilver, Steelheart, Buzz-Saw, andsupersized 11″ armored version of the villain Mon*Star. Those figures are also available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth priced at $54.99 to $84.99. Look for even more SilverHawks releases from Super7 in the future as well. They had the following to say after the first Ultimates figures debuted:

“At long last, it is a pleasure to finally bring back SilverHawks to battle Mon*Star and the forces of evil throughout the universe,” said Super7 Founder & Owner, Brian Flynn. “What is super exciting is that the ULTIMATES! figures are just the beginning. We have a much larger relationship with SilverHawks LLC, and we will see SilverHawks available again for years to come.”