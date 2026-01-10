Simu Liu Addresses Copenhagen Test Season 2 After Hit Sci-Fi Show’s Twist Ending (Exclusive)

Simu Liu is currently starring in the sci-fi series The Copenhagen Test, and he had some interesting thoughts about the show’s second season. The Copenhagen Test is a Peacock series that focuses on a world in the near future where an intelligence agent’s brain is hacked, and he has to prove his allegiance. Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) plays Alexander, a low-level analyst who works for a secret government agency known as the Orphanage. Despite his appearance as a mole, he has to fight to prove his loyalty and find the villain who is behind this act.

The entire theme of The Copenhagen Test is that a person is never in a situation where they have to let one person die to save someone else, and there’s always a way to save everyone if a person finds the right form of attack. In an exclusive interview with ComicBook, Liu talked about one major twist in the series concerning who betrayed and hacked Alexander’s brain, and what it means for his character’s future.

“It’s an interesting place for the character to leave off some exciting opportunities and exciting places to explore if we are lucky enough to get a second season,” Liu said. “Seeing Alexander more on the offensive closer to the finale, in our big set piece, was very cool and great to see him empowered. Of course, then to have the gut punch… I would love to follow his next steps to see where he goes next. Does Alexander work with Victor? Does he try to take Victor down? What’s the plan? Truly, I don’t know, but I know there’s a lot of story left to tell.”

How Could The Copenhagen Test Play Out With a Second Season?

All eight episodes of The Copenhagen Test dropped on Peacock on its release date on December 27, 2025. The finale has Alexander make an impossible decision. He has to either save his parents from the villain, betraying the Orphanage, or save the agency and watch his parents die. It seems The Copenhagen Test is a perfect series that could have new seasons, with each one adding to the difficulty in pulling off the right plan to not let anyone fall.

There was one more major twist revealed in the finale that could lead to the chance for more seasons. While Alexander has been freed from his hack, the Orphanage learns that there are more people hacked in the agency. More people took the Cassandra RU258 and had their eyes and ears hacked. It turns out there are at least five more people around the world who have been hacked. They are in Mumbai, Plum Island, Truiabnam, the Sahara, and a fifth who is hiking with their family. It was also shown that Michelle (Melissa Barrera) is still being watched, and her life remains in danger.

There’s a lot here to get through, and there are a lot of stories left to tell if Peacock moves on with the series. Alexander saving Michelle and finally freeing her from the Orphanage would be a nice place to start, as would Alexander helping to pull out the other hacked individuals, using his own experience as a way to move the action forward. As Simu Liu said, he also needs to deal with his own mental trauma.

There’s also a good chance that The Copenhagen Test could see a second season based on its success. The series received 1.1 billion streams in the week after Christmas, which was third behind only Stranger Things (Netflix) and Landman (Paramount+). The series even surpassed Emily in Paris (Netflix), The Pitt (HBO Max), and Fallout (Prime Video) that week. Its Rotten Tomatoes rating is only 68%, but audience members loved it, with an 82%, which is more important for streaming. As a streaming success, expect Peacock to strongly consider a second season, and Simu Liu seems more than ready to return for more.

