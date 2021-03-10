HBO Max Adapting Roller Derby Comic Series Slam! Into Animated Series

✖

With the DC Comics universe under its umbrella, HBO Max already has a formidable presence in the world of comic book adaptations. According to a new report, the streaming platform is now bringing another beloved comic -- BOOM! Studios' Slam! -- to life. The graphic novel series, which was co-created by Pamela Ribon and Veronica Fish, is currently being adapted as an animated series for HBO Max, as a co-production between BOOM!, Rooster Teeth Studios, and Minnow Mountain. The project will be adapted by Ribon herself, whose previous film and TV credits include Moana, Ralph Breaks the Internet, and Samantha Who.

The half-hour series, set in the fast-paced, hard-hitting, super-cheeky, all-female world of banked track roller derby, follows two young women who will have to decide if their budding friendship is stronger than the pull of a team when a win is on the line. The series is inspired by Ribon's personal experiences skating with the L.A. Derby Dolls for several years.

The series is set to be brought to life with a combination of rotoscoped and 3D animation, akin to Minnow Mountain's previous work on Amazon Prime's Undone.

“I’m so fortunate to have the coolest, talented-est, Austin-est animation studios in the world partnering to bring Slam! to life as a television series,” Ribbon said in a statement. “Billy Wee and the team at HBO Max geeked out just as hard as we did when talking about where this could go in storytelling and animation. That’s when we knew we’d found the perfect home. We’re so excited to make this rough and tumble, emotional, honest show about what it means to surrender your life, and your knees, to roller derby.”

“We are beyond thrilled to be working with BOOM! Studios and Minnow Mountain to bring Slam! to life in animation," Ryan P. Hall, Head of Rooster Teeth Studios, added. "Pam Ribon is one of the best storytellers in the business and Slam! is a truly inspiring story, so we can’t wait to share this world with the HBO Max audience.”

This will be the latest BOOM! Studios venture to make its way onto HBO Max, with an animated series adaptation of their hit Lumberjanes. The publisher also signed a first-look deal with Netflix last year, although no projects have been formally announced from that yet.

h/t: Deadline