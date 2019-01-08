‘Smallville’ Star’s Seized Land To Be Sold

Smallville star John Schneider‘s land has unfortunately been seized, and it will be put on sale later this month.

Schneider owns a 58-acre piece of land in Louisana but it has been seized by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. As for why it appears to be due to unpaid mortgage payments, as First Guaranty Bank previously sued Schneider in October, leading to the seizing of the property in November. The property will now go up for sale on January 16th (via KLFY).

It doesn’t appear that Schneider ever responded to the lawsuit according to court records, and anything made from the sale will go to First Guaranty Bank. The 58-acre spread was the home of John Schneider Studios, a place aimed at being a one-stop shop for independent filmmakers. Here’s the official description from the website.

“JOHN SCHNEIDER STUDIO IS A 58 ACRE FULL SERVICE PRODUCTION FACILITY IN HOLDEN, LOUISIANA DESIGNED WITH AN INNOVATIVE INFRASTRUCTURE TO GIVE FILMMAKERS ALL THE TOOLS THEY NEED TO CREATE THEIR STORIES AND FILM IN ONE LOCATION.”

It featured a river, lake, swamp, baseball field, Olympic size swimming pool, large fields, and even 5 acres of giant bamboo, as well as editing suites and soundstages.

Schneider has taken on a variety of roles throughout his career, but many will always attach him to shows like Dukes of Hazzard and Smallville, the latter of which he played Clark Kent’s father Jonathan Kent. It makes sense that those are linked that way, as Schneider definitely used Dukes as some inspiration for his part in Smallville.

“It truly is an amazing gift that took a group of people. Miles and Al created the show and selected me to play that role, and then trusted me with it,” Schneider told PopCulture.com during a recent interview. “They built an amazing foundation and allowed me to go in and explore it. What I think I brought to Smallville as Jonathan Kent, I borrowed from Denver Pyle as my uncle Jesse on The Dukes of Hazzard.”

There have been several Pa Kents over the years, both in television and film, but Schneider definitely carved out his own path and spot in the character’s history.

As for the issues with his land, Schneider nor his agent have commented as of yet, but we’ll keep you posted.