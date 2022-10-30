SNL: Bobby Moynihan's Drunk Uncle Returns and the Internet Can't Get Enough

Saturday Night Live pulled out all the stops for its annual Halloween episode, bringing back Tom Hanks for another David S. Pumpkins sketch. As Bobby Moynihan was in attendance for the sketch, the SNL alumnus also dropped by "Weekend Update" as one of the segment's most popular characters of the modern era—everybody's Drunk Uncle. At the height of the bit, Moynihan seemingly accidentally called Colin Jost "Seth," a sure reference to Moynihan's fellow SNL alumnus and current host of Late Night Seth Meyers. Meyers served as the "Weekend Update" anchor during Moynihan's time on the show in the mid-2000s.

Suffice to say, those watching couldn't get enough of Moynihan's return and apparent flub. Enough so, both the actor and segment found themselves as a trending topic on Twitter throughout the remainder of the weekend. Keep scrolling to see what viewers are saying!