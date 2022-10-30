SNL: Bobby Moynihan's Drunk Uncle Returns and the Internet Can't Get Enough
Saturday Night Live pulled out all the stops for its annual Halloween episode, bringing back Tom Hanks for another David S. Pumpkins sketch. As Bobby Moynihan was in attendance for the sketch, the SNL alumnus also dropped by "Weekend Update" as one of the segment's most popular characters of the modern era—everybody's Drunk Uncle. At the height of the bit, Moynihan seemingly accidentally called Colin Jost "Seth," a sure reference to Moynihan's fellow SNL alumnus and current host of Late Night Seth Meyers. Meyers served as the "Weekend Update" anchor during Moynihan's time on the show in the mid-2000s.
Suffice to say, those watching couldn't get enough of Moynihan's return and apparent flub. Enough so, both the actor and segment found themselves as a trending topic on Twitter throughout the remainder of the weekend. Keep scrolling to see what viewers are saying!
Missed Him
prevnext
I've missed Drunk Uncle lolol When he called Jost Seth lolol #SNL— Lee A (@leedfrazer) October 30, 2022
Heimlich
prevnext
When Drunk Uncle called Jost, Seth..... I about choked on my alcoholic beverage #SNL— Dahl (@mrdahl87) October 30, 2022
Dead
prevnext
drunk uncle calling colin “seth” 💀💀— leigh 🍂 (@sincereleigh_me) October 30, 2022
On Fire
prevnext
Drunk Uncle was on fire @nbcsnl #seth pic.twitter.com/LtGh7pOtQG— Tape Head (@FleekestGeekest) October 30, 2022
So Good
prevnext
Bobby Moynihan back as drunk uncle and didn't miss a beat. Even called Colin "Seth." So good.— Isaiah Peña (@Hyperframe) October 30, 2022
Incredible
prevnext
Drunk uncle calling Collin “seth” was incredible— Philip Fitzgerald (@RealPhilycheese) October 30, 2022
Best Part
prevnext
Bobby Moynihan reprising Drunk Uncle calling Colin "Seth" is the best part of tonight's episode so far. WHY WOULD YOU CUT HIS REACTION FROM FRAME, CAMERAMAN.— By & Large, bi & large. 王永明 (@beetlebabyblue) October 30, 2022
Soooo SNL
prev
DRUNK UNCLE CALLING JOST "SETH" THAT'S SOOOO #SNL— Lauren 🥯 (@laurenleti) October 30, 2022