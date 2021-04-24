Elon Musk Is Hosting Saturday Night Live and Nobody Really Knows Why
Serial entrepreneur and Dogecoin aficionado Elon Musk is hosting Saturday Night Live. Come May 8th, the SpaceX founder will make his SNL debut as the cast of the sketch comedy show returns to 30 Rock after an extended spring break. Saturday afternoon, Musk's hosting debut was announced courtesy of musical guest Miley Cyrus, a regular at Studio 8H.
Suffice to say, few people on the internet are praising the move. Instead, most of Twitter has been left scratching its head wondering why Musk is making his way to the longstanding NBC show.
April 24, 2021
Saturday Night Live is still off April 24th and May 1st, before Musk makes his hosting debut on May 8th. Compared to years past, it's likely the show will only have three more shows or so before wrapping from the summer. It has yet to be seen which actors will return for Season 47, and that probably won't come across the wire until later this summer.
new snl elon musk— jay★ (@MOFFCTS) April 24, 2021
lineup !! pic.twitter.com/zqYeEmEjbQ
lorne michael’s after picking elon musk to host SNL pic.twitter.com/52UgpBtbCo— Sean Yoo (@SeanYoo) April 24, 2021
One of the cool things about Elon Musk hosting SNL is that it just saved me from wasting an hour of my time on May 8th— connectpoliticditto. (@cpoliticditto) April 24, 2021
Caught a glimpse of Elon Musk’s working draft for SNL pic.twitter.com/RZPlvD1KUZ— Justin Randall (@imjustinrandall) April 24, 2021
new snl elon musk— laura (@lonelyperalta99) April 24, 2021
host announcement pic.twitter.com/JxkGYz1xEd
Every SNL fan has a different take on the show but I think the one thing we can ALL truly agree on is that having Elon Musk host the show is one of the most absolute dumbest f**king things they’ve ever done.— That Week In SNL (@ThatWeekInSNL) April 24, 2021
Elon Musk hosting SNL is the most reckless casting decision they’ve made since Donald Trump.— Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) April 24, 2021
