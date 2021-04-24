Elon Musk Is Hosting Saturday Night Live and Nobody Really Knows Why

Serial entrepreneur and Dogecoin aficionado Elon Musk is hosting Saturday Night Live. Come May 8th, the SpaceX founder will make his SNL debut as the cast of the sketch comedy show returns to 30 Rock after an extended spring break. Saturday afternoon, Musk's hosting debut was announced courtesy of musical guest Miley Cyrus, a regular at Studio 8H.

Suffice to say, few people on the internet are praising the move. Instead, most of Twitter has been left scratching its head wondering why Musk is making his way to the longstanding NBC show.

Saturday Night Live is still off April 24th and May 1st, before Musk makes his hosting debut on May 8th. Compared to years past, it's likely the show will only have three more shows or so before wrapping from the summer. It has yet to be seen which actors will return for Season 47, and that probably won't come across the wire until later this summer.

