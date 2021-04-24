Saturday Night Live Announces Elon Musk Hosting with Miley Ray Cyrus

✖

Saturday Night Live won't have a new episode this week, but that doesn't mean they aren't giving fans something to look forward to, as today Miley Ray Cyrus revealed she will be the musical guest for the May 8th show. As for the show's hosting duties, those will go to Tesla founder and SpaceX designer Elon Musk, who will be hosting for the first time. The announcement definitely turned some heads, and while fans know Cyrus will deliver on the microphone and in sketches, they aren't sure what to expect from Musk, though we won't have to wait very long to find out.

Cyrus has been a frequent guest of Saturday Night Live, both as host (2011) and musical guest (2017, 2018, and 2020), and on two occasions she's held both duties (2013 and 2015). Now she'll add another appearance to her SNL resume, and odds are she'll show up in at least one sketch before the night is over.

As for Musk, he's mostly shown up in projects as himself, but he seems fine with having some fun with his public image thanks to appearances on Rick and Morty, South Park, and The Simpsons, so this could be a great fit.

SNL's 46th season has featured a talented lineup of hosts and musical guests, but early on it struggled to hit its stride. Despite combos like Chris Rock and Megan Thee Stallion, Bill Burr and Jack White, Issa Rae and Justin Bieber, Adele and H.E.R., and John Mulaney, the show just didn't feel as sharp as it had a season prior.

Thankfully things picked up with Dave Chappelle, Timothee Chalamet and Bruce Springsteen, but the show really hit its stride with Rege-Jean Page and Bad Bunny, and since has delivered strong episodes from Nick Jonas, Maya Rudolph and Jack Harlow, Daniel Kaluuya and St. Vincent, and most recently Carey Mulligan and Kid Cudi.

Hopefully, Musk and Cyrus can continue that winning streak, and we can't wait to see what they have planned.

Are you excited for Musk and Cyrus on SNL? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things SNL with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!