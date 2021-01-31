Saturday Night Live Tries to Make Sense of GameStop and Tom Brady

✖

At long last, Saturday Night Live has returned with a new episode — the first such episode since December 19th. The latest episode began with Kate McKinnon hosting a faux talk show titled What Still Works?, where the SNL mainstay played host to a wide array guests. It started with Cecily Strong playing Representative Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA), a politician in the news lately for supporting a vast array of conspiracy theories.

Next up was Pete Davidson, playing a gamer named Derrick Boner, an investor that rode the GameStop meme wave to the top. Mikey Day and Alex Moffatt then showed up playing Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg, respectively, as the two joked about the failures of social media.

It even included Kenan Thompson's portrayal of OJ Simpson, joking about the fact the former NFL superstar managed to get his hands on a COVID-19 vaccine before those in need. The opener then ended with The Office star John Krasinski showing up as future NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady.

The latest episode is Krasinski's first time hosting the series, last being invited for a hosting gig last March. That episode was converted to a virtual-only affair after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and Krasinski was removed from his hosting spot. Tonight he's hosting alongside musical guest Machine Gun Kelly, another Saturday Night Live first-timer.

Saturday's episode is the first of at least five straight, three of which already have hosts attached. Next week Schitt's Creek co-creator Dan Levy hosts with musical guests Phoebe Bridgers while the February 13th episode will feature Regina King and Nathaniel Rateliff.

Saturday Night Live airs live from 30 Rock on Saturdays beginning at 11:30 p.m. Eastern.