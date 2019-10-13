SNL Mocks the Upside Down for David Harbour-Hosted Monologue

When a gate to the 𝕌𝕡𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝔻𝕠𝕨𝕟 appears in Studio 8H… 😳 #SNL pic.twitter.com/ebbgiP1C1x — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 13, 2019

Stranger Things 3 hit Netflix earlier this summer to massive hype and people could not get enough. It only makes sense that SNL would absolutely riff off that cliffhanger ending when they had David Harbour on to host this season. During his monologue, the actor takes a stroll around the studio only to be confronted by a portal to The Upside Down. Now, this version of the twisted dimension isn’t as scary as the Netflix counterpart. Aidy Bryant gets a joke in as she corrects the actor when he thinks that she poor old Barb from a previous season of the show. Things only get weirder as he continues to run into cast members who seem to have wandered into the space, but are unalarmed.

The highlight of the sketch is definitely his run-in with Pete Davidson, who the crowd cheers loudly for once his name gets mentioned. The comedian is not deterred by his current situation and seems even more chill about it than his contemporaries are. After Harbour asks him if he’s scared, Davidson just replies, “Are you kidding me, It’s Lit!” Then the sketch dovetails into the comedian asking the host about Hopper’s status heading into Season 4 of Stranger Things. Seeing as how that would be a massive spoiler, Harbour hazards a very non-committal no, but then plugs the next season before scurrying off to see what other nightmares the realm has in store for him.

That ending was a show-stopper to be sure, and fans were immediately concerned about the actor’s status following the events of the finale. When Comicbook.com spoke to Harbour earlier this summer, he has a rather unique response to the question of whether fans would see him again in the show. He didn’t overtly deny rejoining the cast for a fourth outing and even mentioned that fans might want to binge the third season before firing up the speculation machine.

“There’s always discussion on set about kicking around ideas about what would be cool and stuff, but there’s a lot of stuff that goes down in season three that you’re going to want to pay attention to before you start thinking at all about the future,” Harbour teased in the conversation. “They pulled no punches with the season, and it’s a big deal what goes down. So you really have to watch this before you start even speculating.”

Fans should be well aware that due to the sci-fi nature of the show, anything is possible in the world of Stranger Things. It is entirely conceivable that Hopper is out there somewhere. It looks like everyone will just have to wait and see.