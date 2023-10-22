Saturday Night Live: Lady Gaga Makes Surprise Cameo During Bad Bunny Episode

Saturday Night Live kicked off Season 49 of its run with some big guests with its premiere episode last week, but the surprises kept on coming with Bad Bunny as guest host and musical guest with a surprise cameo from Lady Gaga! Bad Bunny's week on Saturday Night Live has continued that trend with some big guests in its own right. Starting the night off with Pedro Pascal popping up to serve as Bad Bunny's "translator" the evening, the night continued with some more surprising cameos from big names like Mick Jagger and more as it went on.

While Mick Jagger already seemed like a massive cameo before the episode's first half came to an end, the surprises continued even further with Lady Gaga popping up surprisingly to introduce Bad Bunny for his first musical performance of the evening. It was a previously unannounced cameo so it definitely took fans by surprise as the two musical artists are fans of one another. Check out Lady Gaga's surprise SNL appearance below:

Who Is the Saturday Night Live Cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

New Saturday Night Live Hosts

With the SAG-AFTRA Strike still without a resolution, Saturday Night Live is unable to tap actors to host new episodes since previously they would only appear on the series to promote some new work (prohibited by the rules of the SAG-AFTRA strike). As a result comedians and musicians have been the only hosts confirmed for Saturday Night Live season 49 with Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, and Nate Bargatze taking the spotlight for the first three episodes.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.