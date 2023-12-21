Snowpiercer Star Confident Final Season Will See the Light of Day

This year proved to be ruthless when it came to major studios and networks scrapping movies and TV shows, with the TV series Snowpiercer being one of the casualties. While the series was officially cancelled back in 2022, its final season was largely completed, yet Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed earlier this year it wouldn't air the episodes on TNT and also removed the adaptation from its streaming platforms. Despite the many challenges it has faced, star Mike O'Malley recently reflected on the cancellation and expressed confidence in the final season being released somewhere, while also noting that the final episodes weren't conceived of as being the series' sendoff.

When asked by TVLine about the final season being released, O'Malley confessed, "I'm trying to get an answer on that," while also noting that Season 4 features "incredible storytelling done by our [new] showrunner Paul Zbyszewski."

He added, "But that entire fourth season is in the can and that's going to end up somewhere."

Sadly, the series' cancellation and removal from streaming platforms is only the latest chapter in the series' long and complicated journey. In 2013, director Bong Joon-ho released the feature film Snowpiercer, starring Chris Evans, which served as an adaptation of the 1982 French graphic novel Le Transperceneige. The development of a TV series adaptation began in 2015, with Doctor Strange and The Black Phone filmmaker Scott Derrickson directing the pilot in 2017. That pilot caused the adaptation to get picked up to series, but the pilot itself was almost entirely re-shot and the series didn't premiere until 2020.

Even with those setbacks, the high-concept series aired three seasons and starred Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Steven Ogg, and Sheila Vand. Season 4 of the series added Agents of SHIELD star Clark Gregg.

Airing on TNT, the series never quite made a major impact on audiences, with its dystopian setting seemingly also making it an expensive gamble for the network. Even still, O'Malley thought the narrative was only building steam and the cancellation took him by surprise.

"We were actually hoping that we'd keep going, but I think there's an ending to that where it could be the end, and it's very hopeful.... So I really, really can't wait for that show to get out there and for people to see it, because it's awesome," the actor expressed.

