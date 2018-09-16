Ariel Winter Says Goodbye to ‘Sofia the First’

Disney’s animated children’s series Sofia the First has come to an end and now, Princess Sofia herself Ariel Winter is saying goodbye to the beloved character.

The series recently aired its finale and on Thursday, Winters took to Instagram to pay tribute not just to the character, but the series and the fans as well. You can see her full message in the post below.

View this post on Instagram #SofiatheFirst A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Sep 13, 2018 at 4:19pm PDT

“It’s taken me so long to post about the ending of Sofia The First because for a large part of my life, it is a project that has been so near and dear to my heart and I needed time to formulate what I wanted to say,” Winter wrote. For the past 7 or so years, I’ve been so lucky to play Princess Sofia, as well as work with the amazing team that made this project as special as it is.”

“Sofia is an incredibly strong, intelligent, kind and spunky young girl who is never afraid to take on any and all challenges that are thrown at her,” Winter continued. “She is a character that I am so proud of, considering I have young nieces, nephews, and god children who are influenced by the characters they idolize on TV.”

Sofia the First debuted in 2012 and follows the story of Sofia, a young girl who goes from being a peasant to a princess when her mother, Miranda, marries King Roland II of Enchancia. As Sofia learns about her new life as a princess, the series explored lessons of loyalty, friendship, and kindness as Sofia wears a magical amulet that gives its wearer blessings for kind acts and curses for unkind ones. A huge success for Disney Junior, the series ran for four season and even spawned a spin-off, Elena of Avalor. It was announced in August that Sofia the First would be ending and the extended, finale episode “Sofia the First: Forever Royal” aired on September 8th.

