Solar Opposites Season 2 Premiere Date Announced by Hulu

Korvo, Terry, and the Pupa are making their way back to TV screens very soon! Hulu's original animated series Solar Opposites premiered to big numbers and critical acclaim last year, providing a bright spot in TV when much of the industry was shut down. The series had already been ordered for additional seasons but fans had no idea when those new episodes could possibly arrive. Well, thanks to the folks at Hulu, we now know when to expect more Solar Opposites on the streaming service.

On Wednesday morning, Hulu released a short clip from Solar Opposites Season 2, along with the upcoming installment's premiere date. The new season will be released on the streaming service on March 26, 2021. You can check out the clip and the announcement below.

Your favorite aliens are coming back, and Terry insisted we get a Twitter account. So here we are! 👽 Created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, a new season of #SolarOpposites lands March 26, only on @hulu! pic.twitter.com/CaZBDTXjrx — Solar Opposites (@solaropposites) January 6, 2021

There are plenty of surprises in store for the second season of Solar Opposites, especially considering fans don't really know where the series is heading going forward. After the Season 1 premiere, creators Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan sat down with ComicBook.com to talk about the second installment.

"Well, I can tell you that we're keeping things pretty tight lipped because we just want to see how things go," Roiland said. I can tell you The Wall is not going anywhere, but things are certainly going to be different there. That's a place that we find a lot of inspiration and we're going to continue that. But that's probably the only thing I want to say. The second season is pretty far along, which is exciting. It's pretty amazing, man. We're really lucky to be able to get to do this. And we're hoping to we get to do a bunch more after Season 2."

"We have lots of plans and everything on Solar we have figured out, it's really kind of, when do we do it," said McMahan. "It's almost like unwrapping a present really slowly because once it's unwrapped, it's unwrapped and it's really the action of getting to slowly go at it until you actually hit it. So we've kind of adjusted a couple of times and been like, 'Oh, should we do this thing we want to do with The Pupa yet?' Because we've written and the artists are working on Season 2 already. I'm already seeing a lot of stuff for Season 2 and we do some Pupa stuff but we also wanted to build out."

