Solar Opposites Season 3 Release Date Revealed

It's been more than a year since a new season of Solar Opposites was released on Hulu. The acclaimed animated series released a holiday special in the winter, but fans have been anxiously awaiting new regarding the third season. Hulu has largely been silent, save for handing it a fourth season renewal, but we now know exactly when the beloved series is set to make its triumphant return. This summer, Solar Opposites is officially back.

Co-creator Mike McMahan took to Twitter on Monday evening to share the news of the Solar Opposites Season 3 return, along with a short teaser. The new season of Solar Opposites will be released all at once on July 13th. You can check out the teaser below!

Hey guess what?

A NEW SEASON SOLAR OPPOSITES IS COMING TO HULU ON JULY 13TH! THE WHOLE DANG THING ALL AT ONCE!

More aliens, more wall, more stuff you can't possibly imagine! #HULU pic.twitter.com/tXgYQiV8VB — Mike McMahan (@MikeMcMahanTM) May 16, 2022

"A new season of Solar Opposites is coming to Hulu on July 13th," McMahan wrote in the tweet. "The whole dang thing all at once! More aliens, more wall, more stuff you can't possibly imagine."

McMahan created Solar Opposites alongside Rick and Morty co-creator and star Justin Roiland. In addition to his work behind the scenes, Roiland also stars in Solar Opposites as Korvo, the leader of a group of aliens who came to Earth with the intention of one day conquering it and returning home. He's joined in the main cast by Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack.

Ahead of the second season of Solar Opposites, McMahan and Roiland talked with ComicBook.com about planning ahead for the events of the series, noting that they come up with ideas for future stories long before they make it to the screen.

"We have lots of plans and everything on Solar we have figured out, it's really kind of, when do we do it," said McMahan. "It's almost like unwrapping a present really slowly because once it's unwrapped, it's unwrapped and it's really the action of getting to slowly go at it until you actually hit it. So we've kind of adjusted a couple of times and been like, 'Oh, should we do this thing we want to do with The Pupa yet?'"

