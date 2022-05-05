Fan-Favorite Sons of Anarchy Star Coming to Mayans M.C. in Season 4

✖

One of the most popular members of the Redwood Original is making his way back to FX. The fourth season of Mayans M.C. has been gearing up for a war between the Mayans and the Sons of Anarchy, thanks to the death of an SOA member last season. The San Bernardino chapter of the Sons is the one leading the charge against Miguel Alvarez, EZ Reyes, and the rest of the Mayans, but it looks as though the mother charter is going to be getting involved. Tig Trager, the Vice President of Sons of Anarchy's Charming, California clubhouse, is going to be making an appearance on Mayans M.C. in the near future.

Kim Coates starred as Tig for all seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy and was a fan-favorite from day one. At the end of SOA, Tig became the new VP of the club, with Chibs becoming president. We have yet to see Tig on Mayans M.C. but that will change at some point this season.

Coates took to Twitter during the latest episode of Mayans M.C. to say that he'd be reprising his role as Tig on the series. After that episode aired on FX, the teaser for the rest of the season confirmed Tig's return, showing him on-screen talking to Marcus Alvarez. You can check out the full video below!

The war between the Sons and Mayans has been a focal point of Season 4 so far. Before the season began, co-creator and showrunner Elgin James opened up about the beef between the two clubs.

"I don't think [the past] is ever going to go away," James said. "Once the water breaks the dyke, I don't know if it ever ends. I don't know how you put that back together. We start [the season] off with a bang; we come out swinging. There's more action in the first episode than there was in the three earlier seasons. We will take our time and be patient because we also have to reset ourselves emotionally. But once it starts rolling again, there's no stopping it. [The war] is definitely going to take a season, and it may take the rest of these characters a lifetime."

Are you excited for Tig's return to the SOA universe in Mayans M.C.? Let us know in the comments!