Sophie Turner Says Game of Thrones Fans Will Feel Worst Pain Possible For Finale



There are only two episodes left of Game of Thrones, and fans are eager to find out who will die and who will end up on the Iron Throne. No matter what happens, people are confident that the ending of the series will bring about heartbreak, especially considering the show isn’t exactly known for its happy moments. While visiting The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) teased that the audience can expect a whole of of pain during the series finale.

“This is a pain scale. A pain measurement scale from a doctor’s office. Now, from zero to ten, how much pain will we feel at the end of Game of Thrones?,” Fallon asked. “Not you, personally,” he clarified. “The audience.”

“I mean, it’s probably gonna be around… THERE!,” she yelled. Turner hilariously teased her hand from the no pain option to the maximum amount of pain. “It will be,” she promised.

The big question remains who will be the ones to go. There are countless theories floating around about who will live and die, but it appears no one in Westeros is safe. If you’re worried about what’s to come in the final episodes of the series, you’re not wrong. The series’ writer and producer, Bryan Cogman, recently shared that audience opinion does not factor into their decisions.

“We just have to tell the story we want to tell and feel the rhythm of the story as we’re laying it out,” Cogman explained. “There aren’t any conversations about what people are going to think. If it feels right, that’s what we do.”

The season has already seen the deaths of Missandei, Jorah Mormont, Theon Greyjoy, Lyanna Mormont, Beric Dondarrion, Melisandre, Rhaegal, and the Night King. Who else do you think will die before the series is done? Tell us in the comments!

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO TV at 9pm EST.

