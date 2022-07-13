South Park Features Matt Damon Drinking Pee in New Paramount+ Special

Matt Damon is once again the butt of the joke in South Park. The new movie, South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 launched on Paramount+ earlier this week and includes an extended bit in which the Damon drinks pee — or tries to — as part of a mockery of his Crypto.com commercials.

In the movie, there's a fake commercial that sees the actor — who is wearing a shirt that reads "Fortune Favors Matt Damon" — while explaining how people can cut down on water usage simply by using their own pee instead. He waters his lawn, cooks pasta, and showers in pee. He even tries to consume a popsicle made of frozen urine, though Damon gags every time pee gets too close to his face. As Variety noted, the fake commercial in the film is a riff off of Damon's real-life Crypto.com commercials which include the tag "Fortune Favors the Brave."

Damon isn't the only celebrity who is skewered in the bit. Gwyneth Paltrow is shown drinking urine from a cup, Larry David also drinks pee, tennis star Naomi Osaka eats a salad covered in the substance and Reese Witherspoon is seen bobbing for apples in a pool of it.

This is certainly not the first time that South Park has jabbed at Damon, nor is it the first time that South Park has had some barbs for Damon's Crypto.com commercial either. The long-running series has roasted Damon a few times for his involvement.

In South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2, the titular town suffers a devastating drought which prompts an entrepreneur to come up with the idea of replacing the water supply with urine. Celebrities are enlisted in a propaganda campaign to convince townspeople that urine works just as well as water, hence the mockery of Damon's ad as well as other celebrities and their involvement in cryptocurrency.

South Park was previously renewed through Season 30 in a deal that was reported worth around $900 million.

"Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we're really happy that they've made a commitment to us for the next 75 years," the duo said about the deal. "When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received. We can't wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It's great to have partners who will always take a chance with us."

South Park is currently releasing new episodes on Comedy Central, the backlog can be streamed on HBO Max, and the original movies can be found on Paramount+.