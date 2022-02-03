South Park Roasts Matt Damon’s Cryptocurrency Commercial





South Park decided to roast that Matt Damon ad for Cryptocurrency in this week’s episode. Lately, Trey Parker and Matt Stone have taken to skewering the market of NFTs and Crypto. Some viewers have been happy to see such a strange phenomenon get laughed out of the room. At any rate, it’s completely in line for the duo to crack a joke at celebrities, especially when they’re doing something that’s being widely mocked online. (Imagine if the fish stick joke led us all to this moment right here?) With the Post Covid specials still reaching audiences all around, don’t expect them to stop skewing these weird digital marketplaces any time soon. As with a lot of modern South Park, it seems like this could all be leading to some sort of overarching moment for this season. Watch their joke down below. (Note: More information about the negative impact of cryptocurrencies and NFTs is included at the bottom of this article.)

Everything about these stories has put the volatile nature of new markets on full display. Dogecoin creator Jackson Palmer set the record straight on the meme coin last year. He Tweeted about the larger rush towards NFTs and Crypto. People were very surprised to see a person responsible for this whole mess and look at it critically. Essentially he condemned the whole thing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Twitter he said, “The cryptocurrency industry leverages a network of shady business connections, bought influencers and pay-for-play media outlets to perpetuate a cult-like “get rich quick” funnel designed to extract new money from the financially desperate and naive. Financial exploitation undoubtedly existed before cryptocurrency, but cryptocurrency is almost purpose built to make the funnel of profiteering more efficient for those at the top and less safeguarded for the vulnerable.”

“Cryptocurrency is like taking the worst parts of today’s capitalist system (eg. corruption, fraud, inequality) and using software to technically limit the use of interventions (eg. audits, regulation, taxation) which serve as protections or safety nets for the average person,” Palmer told followers in his next tweet.

(Note: Many critics point to the ecological toll of NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and other such technologies as having a disastrous effect on the planet and exacerbating climate problems. You can read more about that here)

Did you see the joke on South Park? Did you love it? Let us know down in the comments!