South Park Continues Season 23 With PC Babies Faux Spinoff

South Park has been on a tear to start the latest season. This week’s episode saw the team try to joke about the nature of media branding through both digs at Disney+ and the nature of backdoor pilots with the PC Babies. The characters are the children of PC Principal and Strong Woman. They enter the episode through the digs at Disney’s new streaming service. They are displeased with Mulan on the service and take issue with the culturally insensitive warnings that fall before certain entries in the platform’s catalogue. As the show has leaned heavily into during past arcs, the kids don’t like anything that isn’t super “woke.” If you thought the China controversy would be going away as the season went on, think again. The Mulan inclusion might be a subtle dig at the country as well because of some of the negative response to the lead actress in the remake. She spoke out in support of the Hong Kong Police during the recent protests in the region.

If that wasn’t enough, South Park decided to take aim at transgender athletes with a bizarre invocation of Macho Man Randy Savage. The dopplganger was posing as a woman to get back at Strong Woman by winning all the women’s competitions. He is finally defeated by the girls of South Park elementary in a board game competition after the ladies were locked out of the games the boys were playing. So, safe to say, there’s a whole lot going on with respect to all the different targets and storyline in just this week alone, to say nothing of the entire season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Moments like these prove that the show could continue for a long time but Parker and Stone aren’t sure how long they’re going to keep going. The two talked about how it’s all gone down with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I don’t think we have ever had an ‘OK, let’s sit down and decide if we are going to keep going,’” said Parker. Stone added, “I am 48. Trey turns 50 this year. So I will say that I don’t think we will be doing this show when we’re 60.”

For their part, the network is absolutely loving the continued output. Comedy Central is not looking to change much about its biggest hit. It got renewed for three seasons this year. Network president Kent Alderman had to give it up for Parker and Stone and their work.

“South Park is the greatest comedy in the history of television, unmatched in its satirical strength and cultural relevancy and it shows no signs of slowing down,” Alterman wrote in a statement. “If humanity is still intact in 1000 years, historians will see the most transcendent artists of our era as The Beatles, Muhammed Ali, and Matt and Trey. We’ll do as many seasons as they would like.”