When Will South Park’s Next New Episode Air? (Season 27 Episode 3)

After a few years where South Park mostly stayed out of nationwide conversation, it came back in a big way on July 23rd with the Season 27 premiere episode, “Sermon on the ‘Mount”. A scathing indictment of the current, extremely controversial U.S. administration, it upset some people and made even more nod their heads in agreement or just pure enjoyment. After a week off, Season 27’s second episode, “Got a Nut” hit screens on August 6th, and it too made for some fantastic watercooler and GroupMe conversations all over the country. We still have eight more episodes to go, and it seems the opposite of likely that Trey Parker and Matt Stone will start pulling their punches from here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And, while the big question is where they will go next, a similarly big question is when they will go wherever they end up going. So, when does South Park Season 27, Episode 3 air?

There will not be a new episode of South Park this week, as Comedy Central will instead be spending August 13th celebrating “South Park Day,” which is a marathon of fan-favorite episodes commemorating the show’s debut with “Cartman Gets an Anal Probe” on the same day in 1997 (in fact, that episode will be airing at 10 p.m. ET, which is when a new episode would air). However, it is almost certain that the third episode of this new season will premiere next Wednesday, August 20th.

As of now, we don’t know anything about the episode’s narrative, but one must assume it will ruffle feathers. Seven days isn’t a long time to wait, but this new season is so good that a week feels like a lifetime.

Stream South Park on Paramount+.