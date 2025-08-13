South Park Day: South Park Marathon Schedule

No new episode of South Park tonight? Weak. An all-day South Park marathon? Kick ass! Comedy Central announced Wednesday that the third season 27 episode will now air on August 20, the second time the new season has gone bi-weekly since the viral “Sermon on the ‘Mount” season premiere in July. But fans can still go on down to South Park and have themselves a time: Comedy Central is airing an all-day South Park marathon marking the anniversary of the show’s first-ever episode, “Cartman Gets an Anal Probe,” first aired on Aug. 13, 1997.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The South Park Day marathon comes after the season 27 premiere was the No. 1 telecast across all cable when the show returned with regular episodes on July 23, which was the biggest season premiere share on Comedy Central since 1999. “Sermon on the ‘Mount” was also South Park‘s most social episode in the show’s 27-season run.

Fans without cable can still watch South Park for free on the official website — which offers a selection of iconic episodes like “Cartman Gets an Anal Probe,” “Casa Bonita,” “AWESOM-O,” and “Scott Tenorman Must Die” — or stream all 27 seasons anytime on Paramount+. Otherwise, stock up on Cheesy Poofs, settle in with a pot pie, and tune into the South Park marathon, which runs until midnight on Aug. 13.

SOUTH PARK SEASON 1 EPISODE 1, “CARTMAN GETS AN ANAL PROBE”

South Park Marathon Comedy Central Schedule

Season 7 Episode 11 — “Casa Bonita”

10:00 a.m.

When Kyle chooses to invite Butters over Cartman on a birthday trip, Cartman arranges to have Butters go conveniently “missing.”

Season 18 Episode 6 — “Freemium Isn’t Free”

10:30 a.m.

Stan is addicted to the new Terrance and Phillip mobile game.

Season 3 Episode 15 — “Fishsticks”

11:00 a.m.

A Hip Hop Superstar comes to terms with being a gay fish.

Season 12 Episode 3 — “Major Boobage”

11:30 a.m.

In a South Park homage to the 1981 film, “Heavy Metal”, the boys are trying to get Kenny off the latest drug craze that’s captured the junior high and under set.

Season 5 Episode 6 — “Cartmanland”

12:00 p.m.

Cartman inherits one million dollars.

Season 9 Episode 5 — “The Losing Edge”

12:30 p.m.

If the boys can lose just one baseball game, it gets them out of playing the boring sport for the entire summer.

Season 26 Episode 2 — “The Worldwide Privacy Tour”

1:00 p.m.

The prince of Canada and his wife try to find privacy and seclusion in a small mountain town.

Season 8 Episode 2 — “AWESOM-O”

1:30 p.m.

When Cartman dresses up like a robot to pick on Butters, he gets in over his head. The army believes he’s some new secret weapon, Hollywood is relying on him to develop their next blockbuster.

Season 17, Episodes 17-19 — The Black Friday Trilogy: “Black Friday,” “A Song of Ass and Fire,” “Titties and Dragons”

2:00 p.m.

It’s the biggest Black Friday sale in history. The boys are divided over which gaming device to buy and a bloody battle will determine whether Xbox or Sony will be the winner.

Season 6 Episode 13 — “The Return of the Fellowship of the Ring to the Two Towers”

3:30 p.m.

The boys go on a mythical quest to return their copy of “The Lord of the Rings” to the video store while Butters watches his first porno.

Season 5 Episode 1 — “Scott Tenorman Must Die”

4:00 p.m.

Cartman seeks vengeance on an eighth grader after buying the kid’s pubes fails to impress the other boys. Radiohead guest stars.

Season 10 Episode 8 — “Make Love, Not Warcraft”

4:30 p.m.

The boys must find a way to stop a mad gamer who is destroying World of Warcraft, their favorite online role playing game.

Season 8 Episode 1 — “Good Times With Weapons”

5:00 p.m.

After buying martial arts weapons at a local flea market, the boys are transformed into anime Japanese Warriors.

Season 11 Episodes 10-13 — South Park Imaginationland: The Trilogy

5:30 p.m.

What do evil sodomizing woodland critters, manbearpig, and Jesus all have in common? It takes one twisted imagination to make them up.

Season 27 Episode 1 — “Sermon on the ‘Mount”

8:30 p.m.

When the residents of South Park face their possible demise, Jesus returns to give them an important message.

Season 27 Episode 2 — “Got a Nut”

9:00 p.m.

When Mr. Mackay loses his job, he desperately tries to find a new way to make a living.

South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert

9:30 p.m.

South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert features co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone taking the stage to perform songs from the show’s 25-year history. They’re also joined by Primus, Ween, and other special guests.

Season 14 Episode 1 — “Sexual Healing”

11:30 p.m.

Sexual Healing – The latest in scientific testing reveals that some of the boys at South Park Elementary have a sex addiction problem.



