South Park Reveals New Post-Credits Scene Too Wild to Show on TV

South Park has been in the middle of the most popular season of the animated series in years, and it turns out that the latest episode had a credits scene that was too wild to even it make to air. South Park has always been a series that has been mired in controversies over the years, but this season has been especially getting attention with just its first two episodes alone. The second episode took on even more current day events, but it turns out that there was a scene that didn’t make it to the Comedy Central broadcast premiere.

If you watched South Park Season 27 Episode 2 during its original premiere with Comedy Central on Wednesday, August 6th (which came after a surprise week long delay), then the episode abruptly ended with President Donald Trump and the others at Mar-a-Lago echoing Peanuts by singing over the ending credits. It felt like a rather abrupt ending that came quickly, but it turns out that’s because there was an entirely different scene that played over the end credits that only was available with its Paramount+ release. Check it out below.

Why Didn’t South Park Show This Scene on TV?

Didn’t see this on TV?



Here’s the Paramount+ version of the end credits scene. pic.twitter.com/QAvMgQfU9t — South Park (@SouthPark) August 11, 2025

As for why this scene didn’t make it to the original broadcast of South Park Season 27 Episode 2 (titled “Got A Nut”), it’s likely that it was more of a last minute addition to the episode rather than something that was barred from airing on TV. The new version of the end credits features South Park‘s take on United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem shooting more dogs, which had been a running joke throughout the episode that ultimately resulted in her shooting and killing Superman’s pet dog, Krypto as the episode ended in an unlikely crossover.

As South Park fans know well enough by now, episodes are made within the week of release and that results on the series being able to tackle current events as they happen. With the new episodes then being available to stream exclusively with Paramount+ the day after they air with Comedy Central (now that a new licensing deal has been set this Summer), this also gives the series more time to add even more material. So it seems rather than this scene being removed from the TV broadcast, it was added ahead of its streaming release. Which gives fans all the more reason to keep an eye on its Paramount+ launches in the future.

What’s Happening With South Park?

South Park kicked off Season 27 with one of its most controversial episodes to date, and it was right on the heels of a massive deal signed with Paramount. Agreeing to $1.5 billion USD across five years, South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker will be producing ten episodes of the animated series a year. New episodes, along with its entire back catalog of episodes and specials, will also be streaming exclusively with Paramount+ during that time. But with the premiere openly challenging Paramount, fans had been worried about its future.

Though while that premiere was full of controversy, it was also one of the most-watched episodes of the animated series in many years. New Paramount CEO David Ellison shared his support for the series as well while noting it was not only very profitable for the company, but that he has also been a fan of South Park his entire adult life, “Matt and Trey are incredibly talented,” Ellison shared in an interview with CNN. “They are equal opportunity offenders and always have been.”