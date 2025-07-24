South Park Returns With Its Most Controversial Episode Yet

After penning a deal with Paramount for $1.5 Billion USD, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have brought back South Park for its twenty-seventh season. Titled “Sermon on The ‘Mount”, the premiere episode once again proves how the creative team isn’t scared of wading into some controversial territory and is more than willing to hit topics that have happened quite recently. With many watchers of the series believing that this new episode could very well get South Park canceled at Paramount, even after the lucrative deal was struck, now seems like the best time to break down just how far the Comedy Central series has gone this time.

Warning. If you don’t want to be spoiled on South Park’s season 27 premiere, be forewarned that we’ll be exploring serious spoiler territory. “Semon on The ‘Mount” begins with Cartman coming to realize that his favorite radio station, NPR, has been canceled thanks to United States President Donald Trump. Believing he has nothing left to live for, the foul-mouth youngster strikes a suicide pact with Butters, with the duo only being the tip of the iceberg for this controversial installment. South Park is undergoing some radical changes thanks to the President, with even Jesus Christ getting involved, and trust us, we cannot post some of the wild imagery that is a part of the premiere.

“Saddam Hussein” Returns

While in the past, Trey Parker and Matt Stone have used Mr. Garrison as something of a stand-in for US President Donald Trump, it seems that the creators have taken a far more direct approach in the new season. As the small Colorado town attempts to dodge the President’s legal wrath throughout the episode, Trump is depicted sharing a bed with the devil himself, and sharing a similar voice and mannerisms to South Park’s take on Saddam Hussein. Needless to say, Stone and Parker didn’t hold anything back when it came to lambasting both the White House and the current state of political affairs.

The episode also sees a major change to “PC Principal,” who was once known as such thanks to being ‘politically correct.’ Instead, the South Park school principal now refers to himself as “Power Christian Principal” and is more than willing to have Jesus himself be a part of his institution. Even with the Christian icon giving a new “sermon on the mount” to South Park’s citizens, Stan and his friends realize that there’s no easy fix for the scenario they’re currently in. With the town looking to placate the President, they settle with Trump outside of court, promising millions of dollars and a “public service announcement.” Said “PSA” might be getting quite a bit of attention online today, to say the least, as many fans now wonder if South Park could be canceled thanks to its latest episode.

South Park’s twenty-seventh premiere can be streamed on Paramount+, and if you want to watch the controversial PSA, you can do so by clicking here. With Parker and Stone striking a deal for fifty more episodes of the animated fan-favorite over the next five years, it will be quite interesting to see the fallout from “Sermon on the ‘Mount” and whether the episode itself will ever be aired again.