Paramount+ Confirms Two New South Park Movies Coming This Year

Earlier this summer the announcement that South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone signed a new deal with ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Studios brand to bring not only six more seasons of the series to television but 14 films for Paramount+ using the South Park franchise. It's been less than a month since this announcement was made but now we know that the first of these 14 films will be available much sooner than we thought. Speaking during the Paramount+ panel at the Television Critics Association panel, Chief Programming Officer ViacomCBS Streaming Tanya Giles confirmed that the first two of these South Park movies will debut before the end of 2020 with two more coming every year through 2027.

These South Park movies will likely be more akin to the "The Pandemic Special" and "South ParQ Vaccination Special" which were produced and released over the course of the COVID-19 lock downs, and probably not like South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, the actual theatrically released South Park movie. The order of six more seasons of South Park will carry the hit animated series to its 30th total season. South Park's most recent season, its 23rd, carried the series to over 300 total episodes.

“Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years," Parker and Stone said in a statement. "When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received. We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us.”

“Matt and Trey are world-class creatives who brilliantly use their outrageous humor to skewer the absurdities of our culture and we are excited to expand and deepen our long relationship with them to help fuel Paramount+ and Comedy Central," Chris McCarthy, president-CEO of MTV Entertainment and chief content officer of adult animation for Paramount Plus added. "Franchising marquee content like South Park and developing new IP with tremendous talent like Matt and Trey, is at the heart of our strategy to continue growing Paramount Plus.”

South Park season 24 is in development. Parker & Stone recently made headlines for buying a piece of South Park history.