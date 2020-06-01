Space Force Races to #1 on the Netflix Top 10

The Office has long been one of the most popular TV shows on Netflix. It should come as no surprise that the reunion of the beloved sitcom's star and created is a major hit on the service in its own right. Greg Daniels and Steve Carell reteamed for Space Force, a new Netflix original series about the sixth branch of the U.S. military, and it was released on the streaming service this past Friday. Right away, Netflix fans flocked to the series, instantly making it the most-watched program on the entire roster.

If you take a look at the current Top 10 list on Netflix, you'll see that Space Force is nestled right there at the top, ahead of the programs that have had consistent success over the last couple of weeks. Once Space Force arrived, subscribers wasted no time hopping online and binging the new series. To take the top spot, Space Force beat out the likes of Uncut Gems, Sweet Magnolias, Avatar the Last Airbender, and Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich.

Space Force tells the story of four-star General Mark R. Naird (Carell), who is given the task of leading the newly-formed military branch, and getting boots on the moon. The series also stars John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, and Jimmy O. Yang.

You can take a look at the entire Netflix Top 10 below!