Space Force Races to #1 on the Netflix Top 10
The Office has long been one of the most popular TV shows on Netflix. It should come as no surprise that the reunion of the beloved sitcom's star and created is a major hit on the service in its own right. Greg Daniels and Steve Carell reteamed for Space Force, a new Netflix original series about the sixth branch of the U.S. military, and it was released on the streaming service this past Friday. Right away, Netflix fans flocked to the series, instantly making it the most-watched program on the entire roster.
If you take a look at the current Top 10 list on Netflix, you'll see that Space Force is nestled right there at the top, ahead of the programs that have had consistent success over the last couple of weeks. Once Space Force arrived, subscribers wasted no time hopping online and binging the new series. To take the top spot, Space Force beat out the likes of Uncut Gems, Sweet Magnolias, Avatar the Last Airbender, and Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich.
Space Force tells the story of four-star General Mark R. Naird (Carell), who is given the task of leading the newly-formed military branch, and getting boots on the moon. The series also stars John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, and Jimmy O. Yang.
You can take a look at the entire Netflix Top 10 below!
1. Space Force
"A four-star general begrudgingly teams up with an eccentric scientist to get the U.S. Military's newest agency — Space Force — ready for lift-off."
2. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich
"Stories from survivors fuel this docuseries examining how convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein used his wealth and power to carry out his abuses."
3. Sweet Magnolias
"Lifelong friends Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue lift each other up as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the small, Southern town of Serenity."
4. Uncut Gems
"With his debts mounting and angry collectors closing in, a fast-talking New York City jeweler risks everything in hopes of staying afloat and alive."
5. Avatar the Last Airbender
"Siblings Katar and Sokka wake young Aang from a long hibernation and learn he's an Avatar, whose air-bending powers can defeat the evil Fire Nation."
6. Dead to Me
"A hotheaded widow searching for the hit-and-run driver who mowed down her husband befriends an eccentric optimist who isn't quite what she seems."
7. Riverdale
"While navigating the troubled waters of sex, romance, school and family, teen Archie and his gang become entangled in a dark Riverdale mystery."
8. Just Go With It
"When Danny lies to his girlfriend that he's a divorced family man, he recruits his employee and her kids to play his ex-wife and kids."
9. History 101
"Infographics and archival footage deliver bite-size history lessons on scientific breakthroughs, social movements, and world-changing discoveries."
10. The Flash
"A forensics expert who wakes up from a coma with amazing new powers squares off against forces threatening the city in this live-action superhero romp."
