Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Actors Share Cryptic Venom Teases

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 actor Tony Todd took to Twitter once again this week to hype up Venom, the role he'll play in the sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man. He's done this more than once already, but this time, he was joined by some of the other actors who joined in the cryptic conversation to hint at what's to come. The brief interaction has at a minimum gotten people more excited for the game, though it's naturally also inspired hop in some that we'll see some sort of PlayStation event soon to show off more of the game.

Todd kicked off the conversation on Twitter with a brief tweet: "Venom Rules," he said amongst other hashtags teasing the character's debut in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. A sentiment most Venom fans would agree with, sure, and one that got people all excited once more for his performance as the iconic Marvel character.

Then comes Yuri Lowenthal to back up Todd's claims. Lowenthal, the actor who voiced Spider-Man in Marvel's Spider-Man and will return in the sequel to voice Peter Parker once more, replied in agreement of Todd's Venom praises. Nadji Jeter, the actor who played Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and will also voice the character in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, capped off the conversation by saying people aren't ready for what's to come.

They’re not ready for what’s to come.. https://t.co/dq5IF7RqYI — Nadji (@NajJeter) February 3, 2023

Does this tell us a lot about the game? Not particularly, but it's nice to see the actors interacting in a way that shows they're all excited for the game. The fans are clearly excited, too, since all of the replies to those tweets were full of people they couldn't wait to hear Todd as Venom and the other two returning to their roles in the new Spider-Man game.

As is the case at pretty much any given time when we've had a gap in presentations, some hopeful PlayStation fans are hoping that this means a PlayStation Showcase or a State of Play is on the horizon. Xbox just had its own event not long ago with another on the way, and rumors of a Nintendo Direct abound with people expecting one to happen next week, so PlayStation is nex on people's wishlists.