SpongeBob Fans Are Celebrating His Birthday

Though SpongeBob's television debut came on May 1, 1999, the character's previously established birthday was much earlier, and happens to be today! In the continuity of the series, as seen on SpongeBob's driver's license is July 14, 1986, making the character somehow thirty four years old as of today. To mark the occasion, both Nickelodeon and fans of the animated fry cook are paying their respects to the icon of animation which we've collected below. Coincidentally yesterday marked the birthday of none other than Tom Kenny, the voice actor who has breathed life into SpongeBob for over twenty years and twelve seasons.

While the flagship SpongeBob series continues on Netflix, the younger years of SpongeBob's life will be explored in a new series on Nickelodeon series titled Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years. Kenny and the other principle voice actors of the series will reprise their roles. In addition the character as set to make his way to the big screen once again with The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. Originally set to arrive in May of this year, the film was pushed back to August and has now been set for a VOD debut in early 2021. The film will stream exclusively on CBS All Access afterward.