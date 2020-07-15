SpongeBob Fans Are Celebrating His Birthday
Though SpongeBob's television debut came on May 1, 1999, the character's previously established birthday was much earlier, and happens to be today! In the continuity of the series, as seen on SpongeBob's driver's license is July 14, 1986, making the character somehow thirty four years old as of today. To mark the occasion, both Nickelodeon and fans of the animated fry cook are paying their respects to the icon of animation which we've collected below. Coincidentally yesterday marked the birthday of none other than Tom Kenny, the voice actor who has breathed life into SpongeBob for over twenty years and twelve seasons.
While the flagship SpongeBob series continues on Netflix, the younger years of SpongeBob's life will be explored in a new series on Nickelodeon series titled Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years. Kenny and the other principle voice actors of the series will reprise their roles. In addition the character as set to make his way to the big screen once again with The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. Originally set to arrive in May of this year, the film was pushed back to August and has now been set for a VOD debut in early 2021. The film will stream exclusively on CBS All Access afterward.
Mr. Krabs says back to work!
Happy Birthday @SpongeBob ...
Now... BACK TO WORK ...— Clancy Brown (@RealClancyBrown) July 14, 2020
Cake, like the crabby patty, doesn't bake itself! https://t.co/PIyROE3J8k pic.twitter.com/D7j79Hgpwn
Shocked he was trending
Was shocked to c sponge bob trending buh anyway happy 34th bd my pal am ready pic.twitter.com/BHd4iroT3S— ℓσѕт вσу🇺🇬 (@Newlex0) July 14, 2020
#NationalNudeDay
It is both #NationalNudeDay and SpongeBob's 34th birthday. What a time to be alive 🎉 pic.twitter.com/uxsSvDLA89— Cheddar (@jo3buck) July 14, 2020
Thanks for the memories
Happy birthday to this yellow idiot! Thanks for the memories and oh yeah literally forming my childhood. https://t.co/VDTVXIxWyk— The Potted Piranha Plant (@PiranhaPotted) July 14, 2020
The goat
Happy birthday to the goat @SpongeBob— Kiana (@kosmickianaa) July 15, 2020
Awesome childhood
happy birthday spongebob! thank you for making my childhood awesome and memorable!! 💛 https://t.co/96bA8iixdo— jayven.bermejo (@bermejo_jayven) July 14, 2020
Actually cake
My mom made this pic.twitter.com/v5MyEKJlco— ボブ子🐁 (@bobuko_) July 15, 2020
Big SB!
Happy Birthday, SpongeBob! https://t.co/UTlsaDMjrI pic.twitter.com/83ZCf8FL9l— Julia Washington (@BH6Fanatic2004) July 15, 2020
Crazy how fast time flies
Yo happy birthday to my pal Spongebob! 34 years old today, crazy how fast time flies!— Dab Fish (@dabfishOfficial) July 14, 2020
Legit lol
Squidward when he checks twitter and see's spongebob Trending pic.twitter.com/eRGzloJnZu— Mainstream Media Leaks (@LeaksMainstream) July 14, 2020
