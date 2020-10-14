SpongeBob Squarepants: Kamp Koral Series First Look Revealed

✖

A brand new series about one of the most popular animated TV characters of all time is heading our way in 2021. Nickelodeon and Paramount+ (the future name for CBS All Access) are teaming up for a new SpongeBob Squarepants spinoff series titled Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years, and it will follow the story of a 10-year-old SpongeBob as he joins his friends at summer camp. All of the other beloved SpongeBob characters will be showing up in the new series as well, including Patrick, Sandy, Squidward, and Mr. Krabs.

On Wednesday, Nickelodeon and Paramount unveiled the first look at the new series, which will differ in its animation style from the flagship program. Kamp Koral will utilize 3D animation, much like the previous SpongeBob feature film. You can check out the first look at the series below.

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years features Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) all reprising their roles from the original series. Carlos Alazraqui (The Casagrandes) and Kate Higgins (Blaze and the Monster Machines) are joining the franchise as new characters Nobby and Narlene, a pair of Narwhal siblings who live in the woods outside of the camp.

Here's the official synopsis for Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years:

"In Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, SpongeBob meets Patrick, Sandy, Squidward, Plankton and Mr. Krabs, where the new friends embark on all the joys of camp, including hunting for treasure, slaplining and more. The CG-animated series (13 episodes) is the first original spinoff of Nickelodeon’s iconic hit show SpongeBob SquarePants."

“When our younger characters first meet in Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, there is an instant chemistry among them that could only be conveyed by the incredible talents who have lived and breathed them every day for the last two decades,” Ramsey Naito, Executive Vice President, Animation Production and Development, Nickelodeon said in a statement. “We are so excited to have the original SpongeBob cast join our new series, which is incredibly inventive and funny, and visually stunning in CG.”

Are you looking forward to the new SpongeBob spinoff series? What do you think of the first look?