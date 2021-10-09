Squid Game Cast Plays Schoolyard Games On Jimmy Fallon

The Squid Game cast came on Jimmy Fallon and played some schoolyard games. The Netflix hit series has taken the world by storm and it only makes sense that the late-night host would want to get in on the action. As with most guests on Fallon, Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, and Jung Ho-yeon took part in some lighthearted shenanigans. Slapsies and Rock, Paper, Scissors might be lighthearted fun on the talk show. But, on the streaming giant’s biggest program, the children’s games are a matter of life and death. Some of the actors also shared their take on the show becoming such a phenomenon among viewers.

Wi explained to Fallon, “I definitely think part of the appeal is the Korean children’s games. That can be very original, refreshing, and also shocking at the same time to the global viewers. I also feel like we did a good job expressing the true human nature of raw greed and human nature that took place inside the games, which I believe resonates with a lot of the audiences.”

Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix correctly pointed out the potential Squid Game had to be the biggest show in the world. “There’s a show on Netflix right now that is the No. 1 in the world, like everywhere in the world. It’s called Squid Game. Squid Game will definitely be our biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure,” Sarandos said at the Code conference in Los Angeles before adding that it has “a very good chance it’s going to be our biggest show ever.”

Netflix dropped an official description for Squid Game: “A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children’s game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?”

