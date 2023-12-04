Squid Game: The Challenge Finale: Episode 10 Release Date and Time

[Spoiler alert for Squid Game: The Challenge episodes 1-9.] 456 players entered Squid Game: The Challenge to win the piggy bank's prize: a life-changing $4.56 million. But after six games, six tests, and nine episodes of hundreds of eliminations, only three contestants remain for the last round: Player 016/Sam, Player 287/Mai, and Player 541/Phill. Like the Korean scripted series, the reality Squid Game finale is also titled "One Lucky Day" — and the final game of Squid Game: The Challenge? A high-stakes game of Squid (ojingŏ).

Below, read on for everything we know so far about Squid Game: The Challenge episode 10.

Squid Game Finale Release Date: When Is the Last Episode of Squid Game: The Challenge?



The Squid Game: The Challenge finale releases Wednesday, December 6, at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT on Netflix.

Which Players Are in the Squid Game Final 3?



The remaining players are:



Player 016 (Sam): A 37-year-old, Florida-based artist who has called his strategy "civil decency"



Player 287 (Mai): A 55-year-old immigration adjudicator, the Vietnam-born immigrant served a 20-year career in the U.S. Navy and aligned herself with "The Snack Pack"

Player 451 (Phill): A Hawaii-based scuba instructor, the native of Brazil became a Circle of Trust superstar and made friends with fellow finalist Sam

"They clearly had come on a long journey, and they deserved to be there," executive producer Stephen Lambert told EW. "It's a game of skill and luck, and they certainly had a lot of both of those things. It is a good mix, they're all interesting characters. We're glad that we had the diversity that is there among those three, and they all deserve to win."

What Is the Squid Game Final Game in Episode 10?



As for the final challenge of Squid Game: The Challenge, executive producer John Hay said: "We have to keep an air of mystery around that, but it's a fitting ending." Players 016, 287, and 451 will feast and then face off in a modified game of Squid, according to the Squid Game finale trailer. Watch the preview below.

Squid Game: The Challenge Finale Trailer

The final episode of Squid Game: The Challenge airs Dec. 6 on Netflix.