Squid Game Creator Responds to LeBron James’ Diss of Series Ending

No one could have predicted the cultural zeitgeist that Squid Game would became after it premiered on Netflix, not even the streamer who was surprised when it became their biggest streaming debut of all time. Talk of the series quickly erupted online with Halloween costumes quickly selling out and even celebrities chiming in on the show, with four-time NBA MVP LeBron James talking about it in a post-game press conference. Earlier this month Sports Illustrated brought word of James’ comments, revealing he wasn’t thrilled with the ending (Spoilers follow!). “I didn’t like the ending though,” James told teammate Anthony Davis. “I know they start it off with a Season 2, but, like, get on the f—— flight and go see your daughter, bro. Like, what are you doing?”

James’ commentary on the conclusion of the show didn’t go unnoticed, even the creator of Squid Game heard about it. When asked about James public dissatisfaction with the ending in an interview with The Guardian, Hwang Dong-hyuk (who wrote and directed all nine episodes), reportedly “giggled,” and added: “Have you seen Space Jam 2?….LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.’”

Though, as James pointed out, Squid Game concludes with a seemingly perfect set-up for a second season, one hasn’t been ordered yet. In the same interview, Hwang confirmed that talks have occurred between he and Netflix.

“Of course there is talk,” he added. “That’s inevitable because it’s been such a success. I am considering it. I have a very high-level picture in my mind, but I’m not going to work on it straight away. There’s a film I really want to make. I’m thinking about which to do first. I’m going to talk to Netflix.”

Hwang, who wrote and directed all nine episodes, of Squid Game, previously revealing that he doesn’t “have well developed plans” for a new season and he found the idea tiring to think about.

All episodes of Squid Game are streaming now on Netflix.