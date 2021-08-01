Star Trek Chief Alex Kurtzman Extends ViacomCBS Deal

✖

It seems like Star Trek is ready to continue its mission of exploring new worlds, and it will be doing so with Alex Kurtzman at the helm. For those invested in the sci-fi franchise, you will know the executive has overseen Star Trek's big revival at Viacom CBS. Now, it seems Kurtzman is extending his deal with the company, so Star Trek fans can plan accordingly.

The update comes from Variety as the trade did confirm Kurtzman has agreed to expand his ViacomCBS deal. The producer and his Secret Hideout brand will be working with studio until 2026. This deal promises to bring in more leadership to Secret Hideout as an executive is needed to shepherd Star Trek's growing catalog. And with five series under its belt, you can see why some help is needed.

(Photo: Lakeshore Records)

If you aren't a Star Trek fan, well - it is hard to understate Kurtzman's role with the franchise. The write-producer helped push the series into headlines once more when Star Trek: Discovery debuted years ago. Now, his production umbrella has helmed shows like Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Lower Decks. Two others shows are in the works as well such as Star Trek: Prodigy and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

“Alex’s vision and leadership of the Star Trek franchise and his ability to create artistic and commercial series across all platforms put him in a special class of creative talent,” George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS, said in a new statement. “His substantial accomplishments at CBS and the spirit of collaboration we enjoy with his team are greatly valued and we are excited to build on his already impressive slate far into the future.”

As for Kurtzman, the creator seems thrilled to extend his time with ViacomCBS. “CBS Studios has been my home for over a decade because the incomparable David Stapf always finds a way to demonstrate his decency and creative passion, not just for the work we do, but for the many people who do it,” he said. "As Secret Hideout expands its footprint across ViacomCBS, I can imagine no greater partners, and I’m so excited to tell more stories together for years to come.”

If you need back in on the Star Trek train, you are in luck. The second season of Star Trek: Lower Decks did just premiere, so you can catch episodes weekly through Paramount+ at any time. The service also has an impressive Star Trek collection, so it is a one-stop shop for all things Starfleet.

What do you think of Kurtzman's extended deal? What other stories should the Star Trek universe explore? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.