Wrath Of Khan Director Hints At New Star Trek Project

Nicholas Meyer, one of the most respected creators in Star Trek franchise history, is dropping hints that he’s involved in an as of yet unannounced Star Trek project.

Meyer directed two Star Trek motion pictures. The first was Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan and the second was Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country. Meyer also co-wrote Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home and Star Trek VI, and it sounds like Meyer has Star Trek plans in his future as well.

Meyer dropped the news while talking to Trek Movie about Star Trek: Discovery, saying, “One thing that has nothing to do with Discovery is that I am working on another Star Trek project, but I can’t discuss that either.”

As far as anyone knows, Star Trek: Discovery is the only Star Trek television project currently in the works. With that in mind, is it safe to assume that Meyer is referencing a film project?

“You can assume,” Meyer said.

That’s non-committal answer that should certainly fuel speculation. It’s possible that what Meyer is referencing is a re-release of one of his previous Star Trek movies or another supplemental project, such as a novel, comic book or audio drama. Still, fans can hope that he’s somehow involved with the sequel to Star Trek: Beyond.

What we do know is that Meyer will be a consulting producer on Star Trek: Discovery and will write an episode of the show’s first season.

Star Trek: Discovery was originally slated for a May debut, but a production delay pushed the release window back further. When it does premiere, the first episode Star Trek: Discovery will air on CBS. The remainder of the 15-episode first season will debut on CBS’s streaming subscription service CBS All Access.

Star Trek: Discovery was created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman. Fuller was originally intended to be Discovery’s showrunner but was forced step down due to commitments to Starz’ adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s American Gods. Gretchen J. Berg and Aaron Harberts have taken over as showrunners.

Star Trek: Discovery takes place roughly a decade prior to the five-year mission of Star Trek: The Original Series. In breaking with franchise tradition, the show’s main protagonist will not be a captain. Instead, it will be First Officer Michael Burnham, played by The Walking Dead alum Sonequa Martin-Green.

Star Trek: Discovery‘s cast also includes Jason Isaacs as Captain Lorca, Rainn Wilson as Star Trek: The Original Series character Harry Mudd, James Frain as Sarek, Spock’s father, and Michelle Yeoh as Captain Georgiou, the captain of another Starfleet ship, the Shenzhou, which will be important to the plot of Star Trek: Discovery. Doug Jones and Anthony Rapp both play science officers. Mary Wiseman will play a final year Starfleet Academy cadet.

