Star Trek Picard New Release Window Revealed

The first season of CBS All Access’s Star Trek: Picard will be beaming onto the screen a little later than previously expected. The trailer for the series dropped today at Comic Con International in San Diego, and along with it, the network revealed plans to drop Picard in 2020. That is a departure from previous plans to release the first episode in late 2019. No official release date has yet been set.

Star Trek: Picard catches up with Jean-Luc Picard, played by Patrick Stewart, decades after his adventures in Star Trek: The Next Generation. The series began filming in California in April.

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman told ComicBook.com at the TCA 2019 Winter Press Tour about the group of creatives working on the series and how the new show differs from Star Trek: The Next Generation. “Everybody in that room loves Jean-Luc Picard very deeply, and obviously, the benefit that we have is that Jean-Luc Picard is in the room with us,” Kurtzman said. “And so, as we’re breaking story, we’re asking ourselves, ‘How do we live to the spirit, and to the character, and for the tone that Next Gen set, but also make it something very, very different in other ways?’ And Patrick was really clear with us from the beginning. He did not want to repeat what he had already done. And by the way, it’s been 20 plus years, so he couldn’t possibly be that same person anymore.

“And so, the question becomes, ‘What has happened to him in that period of time? Have there been occurrences that forced him to reckon with choices that he’s made in his life? How do you hold on to being the person everybody loved when the circumstances around you may have changed so radically?’ And those are the big questions that we’re asking.”

In addition to Stewart, the new Star Trek series also stars Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Santiago Cabrera and Michelle Hurd. The first two episodes of the series were directed by Hanelle Culpepper. The third and fourth episodes of the series will be directed by Stewart's The Next Generation co-star Jonathan Frakes who, along with Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner,

